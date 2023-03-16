All About Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Ahead of Her Wedding

Lady Amelia Spencer is getting married!

The glamorous niece of Princess Diana is set to wed Greg Mallett, and the couple alluded that the date is on the horizon in a joint Instagram post shared on Thursday. "Not long now…" they captioned the snap, which shows Amelia holding a loving hand to her fiancé's face before a beautiful mountain range.

Ahead of the celebration, here's everything to know about the bride-to-be.

Lady Katya Amelia Spencer was born in London in July 1992, arriving in the world with twin sister Lady Eliza Victoria. The twins are the daughters of Princess Diana's brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Aitken. The couple were already parents to daughter Kitty, born in 1990, and would welcome son Louis in 1994.

Mathieu Polak/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

The family moved to South Africa in 1995, and Charles and Victoria divorced in 1997, months after Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris at age 36. Lady Amelia and her siblings grew up in South Africa but traveled back to the U.K. for certain royal events. These occasions included the dedication of the Princess of Wales Memorial Playground in 2000, the Service of Thanksgiving on the tenth anniversary of Diana's death in 2007 and the wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton in 2011.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Amelia wasn't pictured at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, though her mother and siblings attended together.

Though Amelia was only 5 when Diana died, she told Hello! she feels a special connection to her aunt.

Lewis Whyld - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

"I feel that I have quite a compassionate nature and I hope that's something I inherited from her," she said in a 2020 interview. "Diana was an incredible icon, and I know she touched a lot of people's hearts and lives."

According to Tatler, Amelia attended college at the University of Cape Town, where she met her future husband Greg. After 11 years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in July 2020.

"Best day of my life ❤️ I can't wait to spend forever with you @gregmallett I couldn't love you more," she wrote of a kiss pic on Instagram, her new diamond ring on display.

Amelia Spencer Instagram

Opening up about the proposal, Greg told Hello! he popped the question at Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

"I had one big pink box, inside which I put in eight smaller boxes, decreasing in size," he said in 2020. "In each box was a photograph of a 'first time'. The final box contained a note instead of a picture, that said: 'But most importantly, I know that you will remember tonight as the night that I proposed.' As Amelia was reading the note, I dropped to one knee with the ring."

Greg Mallett Instagram

Though the wedding date remains under wraps, Lady Amelia likely enjoyed planning. According to her Storm Models bio page, outside of the spotlight, she has had "a very successful career as a wedding planner in South Africa, and has arranged 36 weddings to date."

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Elisa Spencer. Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Now focusing on modeling and luxury brand ambassadorship full-time, she and her sister moved to London in 2021. Through the last year, the twins have attended glamorous events like the Cannes Film Festival and sat front row at Milan Fashion Week.

In February 2023, Amelia and Eliza made their London Fashion Week catwalk debut when they walked the runway for Josh Birch Jones.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The twins graced the cover of Tatler in 2021, where Amelia spoke about her engagement and where she might get married. The bride-to-be said their father Charles suggested Althorp House, the Spencer family's ancestral home in Northamptonshire, England, as a possible venue, but that she was also considering South Africa.

"It's our family home, it's beautiful. We would be very lucky to get married there, but Cape Town is where we grew up and there is a possibility that we might do it here, too," she told the magazine.