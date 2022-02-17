The Spencer actress also said the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey was "personal" for her at the time

Kristen Stewart Says She Was Unaware Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved to California: 'I Wonder Where'

Kristen Stewart may have played Princess Diana, but she hasn't caught up on modern-day headlines regarding the royal family.

The Spencer star revealed in a new interview with Vanity Fair that she didn't know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2020 move to California.

"That's so funny. I wonder where," Stewart, 31, said. "I'm no better than anyone! Of course I want to know."

When journalist Yohana Desta told her that the couple have settled in Santa Barbara, Stewart seemed unsurprised.

"That makes sense," she replied. "It's really nice up there."

Prince Harry and Meghan Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Stewart also shared that she only watched small parts of Prince Harry and Meghan's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March.

"It was almost too hot to touch in terms of how personal it was for me at that time," the actress said.

Spencer follows Princess Diana as she joins the royal family for the Christmas holiday — and decides to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles. To play the princess, Stewart spent months working to perfect the royal's British accent and researching the role, including tapping into Diana's loneliness as her marriage to Prince Charles dissolved.

"One of the remarkable things is that she was so friendless," Stewart said. "I'm constantly going, 'Where was your f—ing homie?' "

The actress also said she wanted to ensure that Princess Diana's eating disorder "was not glossed over" in Spencer. In a scene portraying Diana's bulimia in a bathroom, Stewart attempted to actually purge.

"I couldn't throw up on this movie, even when I really should have," she said. "I felt like absolute s— and I could not get it up, and I know it was because my body was just like…the idea of that was so untouchable."

Stewart, who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role in the film, previously shared that she had one regret about portraying Princess Diana.

"I'm not a mom yet," she told The Daily Mail, adding, "It's the one part of playing her that I felt disloyal about."

Princess Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, are portrayed in the movie. They were 15 and 12, respectively, when their mother died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Stewart spent extra time with the actors who played her sons (Jack Nielsen as Prince William and Freddie Spry as Prince Harry) on set as she said the film's director wanted the mother and sons to be like "a three-headed animal in a bubble."