Secrets Behind Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Spencer Gown That Took More Than 1,000 Hours to Make!

Chanel Haute Couture didn't cut any corners when it came to a centerpiece look for Kristen Stewart's highly anticipated portrayal of Princess Diana.

Last week, NEON and Topic Studios released the first official poster for Spencer, the forthcoming drama helmed by Chilean director Pablo Larraín, which will present a snapshot of a critical moment in the dissolution of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles. Stewart appears to be crying into an ornate gown that simultaneously looks fit for a bride and like quicksand consuming the princess.

For the film, Vogue Paris reports Chanel recreated a Spring/Summer 1988 Haute Couture show gown — an undertaking that took at least 1,034 hours of work (including 700 just for the intricate embroidery featuring gold and silver sequins forming floral patterns).

The strapless evening gown, featuring a satin bow tied in front at the waist, is also featured in the film's first teaser trailer, as Stewart's character hurries down a hallway followed closely by two staff members, giving a view of both the front and back of the statement ensemble.

The film is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991 when Princess Diana joined the royal family for Christmas as the Sandringham Estate and decided to leave her fractured marriage.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Stewart previously said. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."