Spencer follows Princess Diana as she joins the royal family for Christmas — and decides to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Wonders 'Will They Kill Me?' in Chilling New Spencer Trailer

NEON and Topic Studios released the first official trailer for Spencer on Thursday, showing more of Kristen Stewart's haunting portrayal of Princess Diana.

While the one-minute teaser trailer released last month showed the actress uttering just two words, the new preview gives a more in-depth look at Princess Diana as she joins the royal family for the Christmas holiday — and decides to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles.

The trailer opens on Queen Elizabeth's (Stella Gonet) asking if her daughter-in-law has arrived yet and declaring with a deep breath, "Then she's late," as Stewart's character drives a convertible down a country road.

Upon Diana's arrival at the Sandringham estate, a children's choir rendition of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day" plays as she greets her sons, then washes her hands and tells herself, "Three days. That's it."

The princess is advised to "stand very still and smile a lot" as she prepares for the holiday festivities, from a formal dinner to church services. At one point, Prince William (Jack Nielen) asks, "Mommy, what's happened to make you so sad?"

Diana later fights back tears while storming down a corridor in a ballgown and faces off with Prince Charles (Jack Farthing).

In a series of rapid cuts, Diana is seen outside wearing her iconic wedding dress, ripping off a pearl necklace and running away from the estate.

One of the last scenes of the trailer shows Diana with her arms folded and back turned to the camera. She whips her head around and chillingly asks, "Will they kill me, you think?"

Spencer premiered earlier this month at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, with the leading lady hitting the red carpet in a nightgown-inspired outfit. Stewart paired the seafoam ensemble with lace trim and a black bow at the waist with white heels, sporting her newly strawberry blonde hair down and tousled.

Stewart, 31, posed for photos with film director Pablo Larraín, who sported a classic tuxedo and black bow tie for the movie's debut.

Early reviews for Spencer praised Stewart's performance and gave momentum to the film's growing Oscar buzz.

The Hollywood Reporter called the actress "incandescent" in her role, while Variety called the portrayal transformative.