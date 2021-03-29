The actress was spotted wearing a red and black bomber jacket similar to the one Princess Diana wore in 1992

Kristen Stewart Matches Princess Diana's School Run Look in New Photo on the Set of Spencer

Kristen Stewart continues to nail her looks as Princess Diana on the set of the upcoming film Spencer.

A new photo of the actress, 30, as the late royal features Stewart wearing a red and black bomber jacket, light blue jeans, gloves and a pair of tan lace-up boots.

The outfit is nearly identical to one that Princess Diana wore in images of her on a school run in Kensington in 1992.

Stewart was also photographed driving a vintage supercar while sporting a plaid tweed jacket while filming, according to The Sun. The actress was driving the dark green vehicle to Hunstanton beach in Norfolk, where Princess Diana was believed to visit during trips to Sandringham.

The new photos of Stewart come shortly after it was announced that Poldark star Jack Farthing would play Prince Charles in the Pablo Larraín-directed film.

Prince Charles married Princess Diana in 1981 before they separated in 1992. Four years later in 1996, the couple officially ended their marriage.

The casting news broke last Thursday as filming for the highly-anticipated film shifted from Germany to the U.K. The movie will also star Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

The film, which is eyeing a fall 2021 release, is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joins the royal family for Christmas as the Sandringham Estate — and decides to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

Last week, another photo of Stewart dressed in complete character as Princess Diana was revealed.

The shot shows Stewart looking straight into the camera with her head resting on her hand, which is adorned with a replica of Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Diana's oldest son, Prince William, later proposed to Kate Middleton with the famous ring, which Kate still wears.

NEON released the first look of their star in full costume in January, showing Stewart's strong resemblance to Diana in a red coat, blonde locks and a black hat with delicate netting over her face as she looks off to the side.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," said Stewart. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

During a November appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stewart recalled the flowers laid in Princess Diana's honor at Buckingham Palace after she died in 1997.