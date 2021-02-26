Kristen Stewart Masters Princess Diana's Christmas Style on the Set of Spencer

The film is set over a weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joins the royal family for Christmas as the Sandringham Estate

Kristen Stewart is in character as Princess Diana.

The actress was spotted in costume on the set of Spencer in Dülmen, Germany, on Thursday. Stewart, 30, sported a blonde wig with a red and green tweed jacket over a white turtleneck sweater and black skirt. However, she appeared to keep her feet comfortable until filming started in a pair of her own sneakers.

The jacket is similar to one that Princess Diana wore in Jan. 1989 during an outing in Portsmouth.

The film, which is eyeing a fall 2021 release, is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joins the royal family for Christmas as the Sandringham Estate — and decides to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles.

To celebrate the start of principal photography on Pablo Larraín's film, NEON released the first look of their star in full character last month. The Twilight star bears a strong resemblance to the late royal in a red coat, blonde locks and a black hat with delicate netting over her face as she looks off to the side.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," said Stewart. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

During a November appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stewart recalled the flowers laid in Princess Diana's honor at Buckingham Palace after she died in 1997.

"I was really young, [I] didn't know what was going on," the Twilight actress said. "It's hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young."

"I mean, everyone's perspective is different and there's no way to get anything right because what is fact in relation to personal experience," she continued.

"My movie takes place over three days, and it's this really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like rather than giving new information," Stewart said. "We kind of don't have a mark to hit, we just also love her."

The actress also opened up about preparing for her highly anticipated portrayal of the late royal, particularly how she plans to nail the "intimidating" accent.