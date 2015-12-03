Princess Diana's Niece Flaunts Her Curves in Teeny-Tiny String Bikini

Looks like good looks run in this family!

Princess Diana‘s niece, Kitty Spencer, 24, recently hit the beach in Sydney in a skimpy red bikini with gold trim. (Pippa, you’ve been put on notice.)

Kitty is the eldest child of Diana’s younger brother, Earl Spencer, 51, and his first wife, Victoria. She grew up in South Africa in 1995 and continued to live there with her mother after her parents’ divorce in 1997. She spent her high school and college years in Cape Town, attending the University of Cape Town before getting a masters degree from Regent’s University London. A member of the large Spencer family, she has six siblings and half-siblings, including brother Louis, 21, who will inherit his father’s title.

The blue-blood beauty been making headlines around the world over the past few months, most notably, on the December 2015 cover of British magazine Tatler.

She’s been vacationing all around Australia for the past few weeks, visiting the beautiful Orpheus Island in the Great Barrier Reef, the famed Blue Mountains and a polo tournament just outside of Melbourne, in addition to the capital city. The trip, which she’s taking with Australian weatherman James Tobin, has been well-documented on Instagram.

Australia is just the latest stop in William and Harry’s cousin’s globe-trotting year. Earlier this summer, she jetted off to Florence, Italy and St. Tropez, France. Just a few months before that, she was vacationing in Capri, Italy.