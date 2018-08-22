Kirstie Alley Claims She Once Met Prince Charles at Courtney Love's House, Twitter Responds

Kirstie Alley is raising eyebrows with claims of a surprising royal run-in.

The actress recently regaled some of her fellow Celebrity Big Brother U.K. housemates with stories of star encounters with A-list actors such as Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Leonardo DiCaprio. However, it was her friendship with Courtney Love that led Alley to her most stunning claims.

“I’m friends with Courtney Love and one time she asked me to dinner and when I came — what’s his name? Oh my god — Elton John was at dinner,” the Cheers star explained. “And there was only four of us.”

But it was a meeting with British royalty that really had the house guests — and viewers — scratching their heads.

“Then another time she asked me over to her house for ‘snacks,’ and Prince Charles was there,” Alley said.

Clarence House, the official office for Prince Charles, has not commented. But Twitter had many thoughts.

Others were intrigued by the possibility.

