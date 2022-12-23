The King's Speech: See the First Look of King Charles' Debut Christmas Address

King Charles III is stepping in front of the camera.

A picture released Friday shows Charles, 74, delivering his first-ever Christmas Day message as monarch.

Filmed in the Quire of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Charles appears alongside a Christmas tree decorated with ornaments made from sustainable materials including paper and glass as well as natural products such as pine cones.

The tree was also reused afterward by St George's Chapel for visitors to enjoy, Buckingham Palace said in a release, while the chapel itself was decorated in floral arrangements comprised of English foliage including holly, berried ivy and red skimmia.

On Sunday, Charles will become the second British monarch in history to deliver a televised Christmas message, following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth who appeared in the first televised broadcast in 1957.

His great-grandfather King George V was the first monarch to deliver a Christmas speech via radio in 1932, followed by his grandfather King George VI in 1937.

The message is a holiday staple for many Brits and others around the world, with thousands gathering around their TVs at 3 p.m. local time to watch the monarch deliver a personal message to the U.K. and Commonwealth.

On Sunday, the broadcast will also feature a Christmas carol and the National Anthem performed by the St George's Chapel choir.

Taking over the tradition is a big moment for Charles as it is the only yearly occasion the British monarch regularly addresses the nation.

"This first year, he will feel the pressure to get it right. Every nuance will be picked over," a former palace staffer recently told PEOPLE.

In the speech, King Charles is also likely to reflect on the death of his mother.

The King "has huge empathy" for others experiencing loss, added the staffer. "We are so used to seeing the iconic footage of the Queen leading her family to church on Christmas morning," they continued. "This year there will be a great deal of reflection and sorrow."