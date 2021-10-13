King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema are known as the "Prince William and Kate Middleton of the Himalayas"

King and Queen of Bhutan Mark 10th Anniversary — See the Photos from the Most Colorful Royal Wedding Ever

His majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, 31, and Queen Jetsun Pema, 21, walk out after their marriage ceremony is completed on October 13, 2011 in Punakha, Bhutan.

Happy 10th wedding anniversary to King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan!

The couple, who are parents to two sons, celebrated the milestone anniversary on Wednesday by sharing two romantic photos.

"Ten years ago, the people of Bhutan were introduced to their new Queen," the photos were captioned on Queen Jetsun Pema's Instagram page. "Over the years, the nation has come together in celebration as well as challenging times, always guided and inspired by our King and Queen."

"On this cherished day, the 10th Anniversary of the Royal Wedding, we take the opportunity to thank the guardians protecting Bhutan, for blessing this land with a King and Queen whose benevolence and service knows no parallel," the post concluded.

After announcing their engagement in May 2011, the royal couple were married 10 years ago in an October 2011 ceremony that doubled as a coronation. The main ceremony took place at Punakha Dzong ("Palace of Bliss"), which has served as both a fortress and a Buddhist monastery.

The couple wore traditional Bhutanese attire for the wedding ceremony. Queen Jetsun Pema chose an elaborate kira, the national dress for Bhutanese women, woven from raw silk. King Jigme Khesar sported a rose patterned yellow silk gho, the very same gho his father and grandfather had worn at their weddings.

His majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, 31, holds his Raven crown as he and the Queen Jetsun Pema, 21, walk out after their marriage ceremony is completed on October 13, 2011 in Punakha, Bhutan. King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan | Credit: Paula Bronstein/Getty

October 13–15 were declared a national holiday as part of wedding celebrations. Festivities on the wedding day featured traditional song and dance, archery, a public luncheon and congratulatory salutations (tashi lekdar).

On October 14, the royal couple traveled from Punakha to Thimphu on foot along windy Himalayan roads, greeted by townspeople and children who lined the decorated street.

A public celebration was held on October 15 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, where the couple met with members of the public — and even shared a kiss!

The celebrations continued on October 17, when they couple had a Hindu ceremony.

His majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, 31, and Queen Jetsun Pema, 21, walk out after their marriage ceremony is completed on October 13, 2011 in Punakha, Bhutan. King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan | Credit: PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty

To celebrate their 10th anniversary, the royal family recently shared a new family photo with their son the Dragon Prince (as 5-year-old Prince Jigme Namgyel, the heir to the throne, is known) looking all grown up as he stands front and center. Queen Jetsun holds their younger son — Prince Jigme Ugyen, born in March 2020 — in her arms as the Dragon King looks lovingly at his family.

KING WANGCHUCK AND QUEEN PEMA OF BHUTAN 10TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY Bhutan's royal family | Credit: NEWSPIX INTERNATIONAL