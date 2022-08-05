King Harald of Norway, 85, Hospitalized with Infection Just Days After Taking Part in Sailing Race

King Harald of Norway is in stable condition as he remains hospitalized for treatment of an infection.

The monarch, 85, was admitted to Rikshospitalet on Thursday. The palace said in a statement, "His Majesty the King was today admitted to the National Hospital for investigation of fever. The condition is stable."

On Friday, the palace gave an update that King Harald was diagnosed with an infection that will be treated with intravenous antibiotics, meaning he will remain at the hospital for a few days. They reiterated that he was in stable condition.

Crown Prince Haakon and King Harald. Rune Hellestad/ Getty

King Harald, who acceded to the throne in Jan. 1991, made his last public outing on August 1, when he participated in a sailing race on the Lake of Geneva on the border between Switzerland and France.

The monarch is an accomplished sailor. In fact, King Harald participated in the Olympic Games in sailing three times (in 1964, 1968 and 1972) and won numerous international sailing regattas, including the World Championships in sailing in 1987.

However, he has had a number of health battles in recent years. Earlier in 2022, the monarch underwent a leg operation in January and tested positive for COVID-19 in March. King Harald has also been using walking canes in recent outings.

His son, Crown Prince Haakon, has briefly assumed the responsibilities of the King on several occasions.