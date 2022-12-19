King Harald V of Norway Hospitalized with Infection Ahead of Christmas

King Harald V of Norway was admitted to the hospital on Monday with an infection ahead of the Christmas holiday, according to the palace.

The monarch, 85, is in stable condition at Oslo's Rikshospitalet. "The King has been diagnosed with an infection which must be treated with intravenous antibiotics and will therefore remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days," the palace said in the statement.

The news comes after a busy start to the month for King Harald. He most recently stepped out on Dec. 13 for a pre-Christmas church service for the King's Guard at Oslo Cathedral. The previous day, King Harald inaugurated the Double-Track Express train line between Oslo and Ski.

King Harald, who has been using walking canes regularly, also attended the Nobel Peace Prize Banquet at Oslo's Grand Hotel on Dec. 10.

King Harald, who acceded to the throne in Jan. 1991, has had a number of health battles in recent years. Earlier in 2022, the monarch underwent a leg operation in January and tested positive for COVID-19 in March, followed by a hospital stay in August for an infection.

The King also underwent surgery in 2003 for bladder cancer and another operation for heart valve problems in 2005.

His son, Crown Prince Haakon, has briefly assumed the responsibilities of the King on several occasions.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

The Norwegian royal family traditionally celebrates Christmas, called "jul" in Norway, at the Royal Lodge Kongsseteren in Oslo's Holmenkollen, according to Vogue Scandinavia. On Dec. 24, they have a festive meal of grilled pork and "risengrynsgrøt," a Norwegian rice pudding.

Like the British royal family, they step out for a church service on Christmas Day.