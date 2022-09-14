A Look Back at King George VI's 1952 Funeral Ahead of His Daughter Queen Elizabeth's

Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming state funeral will be the first of its kind since that of her father and predecessor, King George VI.

The King died in 1952, immediately passing the reign for his oldest daughter, Queen Elizabeth, that would last 70 years — the longest of any British monarch in history.

After more than a week of various mourning events following her death on September 8, the Queen's state funeral will take place Monday at Westminster Abbey in London — and the upcoming service has many wondering how it will compare to her father's funeral seven decades ago.

Here's a look back at the death and funeral of King George VI.

When did King George die?

King George was found dead in his bed at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, on February 6, 1952, at the age of 56 — at which point his older daughter, Princess Elizabeth, immediately became Queen Elizabeth II, though her coronation did not take place until June of the following year.

The King had previously suffered from lung cancer and had a lung removed; it was later determined that he had died of coronary thrombosis.

Where was Queen Elizabeth?

The final time King George and Princess Elizabeth, then 25, were together was six days prior to the King's death on January 31, when he went to London Airport to see her and Prince Philip off on their Commonwealth tour, which was slated to include visits to Australia and New Zealand, representing the King who was too ill to travel.

At the time of his death, the then-Princess was in Kenya with Philip, then 30. Due to their remote location, they did not get the news of the King's death immediately.

What happened immediately after the King's death?

The King's coffin initially rested at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk beginning Feb. 6, 1952, before lying in state at Westminster Hall in London — where the Queen's coffin is currently being kept — beginning five days later.

More than 300,000 people filed past the King's coffin to pay their respects as he lay in state while a short service took place, according to Westminster Abbey's website.

When and where was the King's funeral?

King George's funeral took place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on February 15, 1952. While the procession was televised, the funeral itself was not — making the Queen's upcoming funeral the first British sovereign's to be televised, CBC News reports.

Who was in attendance at King George's funeral?

Queen Elizabeth was in attendance for her father's state funeral, as were his widow, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and his younger daughter, Princess Margaret.

Other attendees, according to a report in the London Gazette, included the late King's mother Queen Mary and his siblings Edward VIII; Mary, Princess Royal; and Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, along with their respective families. (King George was preceded in death by his father, King George V, as well as his younger brothers Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Prince John.)

Several other members of the House of Windsor were in attendance, along with members of the Mountbatten family, Teck-Cambridge family and royalty and political leaders from other nations including Norway, Iraq, the Netherlands, Denmark, Jordan, France and more, per the London Gazette.

Where is the King's coffin today?

Queen Elizabeth's final resting place will be the same as her father's: in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, following a committal service. The King's coffin was originally interred at the Royal Vault beneath the chapel but was moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's Chapel, on March 26, 1969.

Aside from King George, Queen Elizabeth will also be surrounded by her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret, who both died in 2002. They are all interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

As the Queen is laid to rest on Monday, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021, will be moved from the Royal Vault, where he has been temporarily interred, and placed beside his wife, The Telegraph reported.