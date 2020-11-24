King Felipe of Spain Becomes Latest Royal to Quarantine Following Coronavirus Exposure

King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway went into isolation last week

Spain's King Felipe VI is in quarantine.

The 52-year-old monarch has suspended his duties for 10 day after the Zarzuela palace confirmed he had been in contact on Sunday with an unidentified person who subsequently tested positive for the illness.

The decision was made late on Monday afternoon after the King had already fulfilled two engagements on this schedule, according to newspaper ABC. The two meetings included chairing a meeting of a scientific advisory board and meeting with Spanish NATO representative General Andre Lantana.

As has become his practice in recent months, King Felipe wore a mask and practiced social distancing during both engagements.

Neither King Felipe's wife, Queen Letizia, nor his daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, will quarantine at this time. In September the King's 15-year old daughter Leonor was quarantined for two weeks when a classmate tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier this year, Letizia self-isolated when she came in contact with a government minister who later tested positive.

According to latest reports, Spain currently has reported over 1.58 million COVID-19 cases and a death tally of over 43,000.

King Felipe's self-isolation comes as other royal families around the world are also being affected by the pandemic. Last week, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway voluntarily went into isolation after a royal court employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Princess Michael of Kent, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's cousin, is "on the mend" after being diagnosed with coronavirus and suffering from fevers and fatigue.

As soon as she tested positive, Princess Michael, 75, went into self-isolation inside the couple's home at Apartment 10 of Kensington Palace and sent her staff home to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Several royals around the world have tested positive for coronavirus, including Monaco's Prince Albert, the U.K.'s Prince Charles and his son Prince William. On Nov. 2, The Sun reported that William, 38, was “knocked” hard by the virus but didn’t want to worry people by revealing the news.

"It really knocked him for six," a source told the paper. "At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked."

