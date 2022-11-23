King Charles Wraps First State Visit of His Reign with Goodbye to South African President

After a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, King Charles met with President Cyril Ramaphosa for a formal farewell

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 12:42 PM
King Charles III and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa smile during a formal farewell at Buckingham Palace on November 23, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

King Charles III's first state visit as monarch is coming to an end.

On Wednesday, the King welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace for a formal farewell on the final day of his visit to the U.K.

The state visit marked the first time the British royals have hosted one since 2019, when then-U.S. President Donald Trump visited the U.K. It also marked the first state visit of King Charles' reign, after he became monarch immediately upon Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8. (A royal source previously confirmed that the visit was in the royal family's diary before Queen Elizabeth's death.)

Following the formal farewell, President Ramaphosa will attend a banquet at the Guildhall given by the Lord Mayor and City of London Corporation along with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

At the conclusion of the state visit, the Lord Chamberlain will bid farewell to President Ramaphosa on behalf of the King.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: King Charles III and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa attend a formal farewell at Buckingham Palace on November 23, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. Chris Jackson/Getty

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed President Ramaphosa at the Corinthia Hotel on behalf of King Charles, then accompanied him to Horse Guards Parade, where the president received a ceremonial welcome. The president and the royals then rode in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace.

That evening, a state banquet was held at Buckingham Palace, complete with tiaras for the royal women, including Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla. Both King Charles and President Ramaphosa both gave speeches.

The King began his speech by greeting guests in different African languages, including a warm "Ndaa," or "hello," in Venda, which the president speaks, segueing into the shared history between the nations.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2L), and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) listen as Britain's King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty

"South Africa, like the Commonwealth, has always been a part of my life. My mother often recalled her visit in 1947, the year before I was born, when, from Cape Town on her 21st birthday, she pledged her life to the service of the people of the Commonwealth," Charles said, referencing the famous radio broadcast she made in 1947 before she became monarch.

"It is therefore particularly moving and special that you are our guest on this, the first State Visit we have hosted," he continued.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa (L) and King Charles III share a toast during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace during the State Visit to the UK by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Earlier on Wednesday, President Ramaphosa was accompanied by Prince Edward during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. There, they saw some of the South African plants growing at Kew Gardens including the national flower, the King Protea.

They also went to the Francis Crick Institute, a biomedical research center that works across academia, medicine and industry to understand the biology behind health and disease. President Ramaphosa and Prince Edward viewed technology used across Africa to diagnose infections, including COVID-19, before meeting South African scientists and students.

Related Articles
Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) at the Corinthia Hotel
Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcome South African President for First State Visit of New Reign
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2L), and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) listen as Britain's King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa items, including a photograph of President Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II, displayed as part of the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace
King Charles Views Queen Elizabeth's Famous 21st Birthday Speech During South Africa State Visit
King Charles, queen elizabeth
King Charles Reveals the Nickname Nelson Mandela Affectionately Used for Queen Elizabeth
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa laugh during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Prince Edward Plays Major Role During Brother King Charles' First State Visit
Queen
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (
Kate Middleton Wears Her First Tiara in Nearly 3 Years for Buckingham Palace Banquet — See the Pics!
Sophie Countess of Wessex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sparkles in Aquamarine Tiara — That Can Also Be Worn as a Necklace!
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sports Princess of Wales Brooch (Worn by Princess Diana!) for the First Time
Camilla, Queen Consort hosts a reception for the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022 winners at Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Pays Tribute to Her Late Mother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth: 'So Greatly Missed'
kat middleton
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex ride in a carriage during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 02, 2022 in London, England.Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952.
Prince Edward and Sophie to Represent Royals at Glitzy Event Often Attended by Kate and Prince William
King Charles III during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Remembrance Sunday for the First Time Since Becoming Monarch