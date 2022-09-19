Why King Charles Didn't Sing the British National Anthem at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

There's a reason King Charles III wasn't singing along to the British national anthem at his mother Queen Elizabeth's funeral Monday morning.

As the royal family and other guests at the ceremony inside Westminster Hall, including his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, sang "God Save the King," King Charles, 73, stood on silently. This is a tradition since the song is to the monarch — it was formally known as "God Save the Queen" throughout Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, the longest in history.

According to the royal family's official website, the national anthem in its present form "dates back to the 18th century" but "the words and tune are anonymous and may date back to the seventeenth century."

It was first performed in London back in September 1745 and "this practice soon spread to other theatres, and the custom of greeting monarchs with the song as he or she entered a place of public entertainment was thus established."

On Sept. 9, King Charles delivered his first address since assuming the throne, one day after the death of Queen Elizabeth at age 96. In the pre-recorded address, he praised his predecessor's historic legacy of service and how it will inspire his own reign.

"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow," King Charles began, seated in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, a photo of Queen Elizabeth beside him. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example. Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

"In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples. That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life," Charles said "She made sacrifices for duty. Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss."

Pointing to the "fearless embrace of progress" his mother valued with "warmth, humor and an unerring ability always to see the best in people," he noted that Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne in the wake of World War II amid an uncertain future for democracy and freedom at large.

King Charles played a major role in his mother's funeral proceedings Monday. The King joined members of the royal family as they followed the Queen's coffin for a procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey before her state funeral began in London. The new monarch was solemn, walking behind the Queen's coffin with siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Behind him were his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walking beside their cousin, Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips. Members of Queen Elizabeth's household also participated in the procession.