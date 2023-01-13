King Charles Had a Fun Fashion Moment with an Unexpected Tie That You May Have Missed

The British monarch also sported a kilt while in Scotland this week

Stephanie Petit
Published on January 13, 2023 04:06 PM
King Charles III attends the Epiphany service at the church of St Lawrence, Castle Rising near the Sandringham Estate on January 8, 2023 in King's Lynn, England.
King Charles. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

King Charles III just rocked an unexpected accessory.

The British monarch, 74, stepped out in Norfolk near the Sandringham Estate on Sunday to attend a church service, taking some time to greet well-wishers gathered outside. At first glance, the King was sporting a usual style: a suit and tie, covered with a long jacket. But he added some fun to his ensemble with a patterned pink tie featuring blue dinosaurs.

King Charles previously spoke about his approach to fashion in a 2020 interview with British Vogue.

"I thought I was like a stopped clock — I'm right twice every 24 hours. But . . . I'm very glad you think it has style," he told the magazine.

King Charles III (dinosaur print tie detail) attends the Epiphany service at the church of St Lawrence, Castle Rising near the Sandringham Estate on January 8, 2023 in King's Lynn, England.
King Charles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The royal has a reputation for mending and repairing his bespoke leather shoes and patching up old suits that are handmade in tailors' haven, Saville Row, in London.

"I'm one of those people who hate throwing anything away. Hence, I'd rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary, than to abandon them. The difficulty is, as you get older, you tend to change shape, and it's not so easy to fit into the clothes. I can't bear any waste, including food waste; I'd much rather find another use," he explained to British Vogue.

While many members of the royal family are known for recycling their previously worn outfits, King Charles takes the matter to heart, sometimes wearing outfits decades apart. In fact, he wore a grey morning suit by Anderson & Sheppard — a piece that's been in his closet since 1984 — for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding.

King Charles III speaks to well wishers as he arrives to attend a morning church service at Castle Rising Church in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday January 8, 2023.
King Charles. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

When British Vogue editor Edward Enninful asked if the royal had considered wearing something new for such an occasion, Charles replied, "I've considered it. But in the case of that particular morning coat, as long as I can go on getting into it, I only wear it a few times a year, in the summer, so obviously you want to keep those sorts of things going."

"But if I can't fit into them, then I just have to have something new made," he continued. "But I'm not sure quite how radically different they can be at my age."

King Charles III visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed
King Charles. Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles stepped out on Thursday in Scotland (sporting a kilt!) for a visit to the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed, a community space that hopes to improve the health and welfare of local residents by reducing rural social isolation. It marked his first official outing since the release of Prince Harry's memoir.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Prince Harry says, "I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."

