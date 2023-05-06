Royal Wear! See King Charles in His 2 Crowns on Coronation Day

King Charles donned the St. Edward's Crown and the Imperial State Crown for the historic event

By
Published on May 6, 2023 10:15 AM
King Charles III ; The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
King Charles on Coronation Day. Photo: Getty; Shutterstock

King Charles has officially been crowned — and he had two special ones for the occasion.

Following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, King Charles became monarch on Sept. 8, however, his historic service was carried on out at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

During the ceremony, King Charles was crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, which weighs nearly 5 lbs and was first created for King Charles II in 1661.

Keeping with tradition, the St. Edward's Crown, which is only used to crown a new king or queen during the coronation ceremony, was last used in 1953 for King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION
King Charles wearing St. Edward's Crown. RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

At the end of the service, King Charles changed into a separate crown, donning the Imperial State Crown. This particular crown is slightly less heavy at a little over 2 lbs. — but still just as stunning with its 2,868 diamonds and colored stones, including 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and 269 pearls.

Like the St. Edward's Crown, the Imperial State Crown is also used on ceremonial occasions. It was last seen on Queen Elizabeth's coffin during her funeral in September.

King Charles III waves as he receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place in London
King Charles wearing the Imperial State Crown. ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Queen Camilla, whom King Charles named as his Queen Consort in September, was also crowned with a notable headpiece. She wore the Queen Mary's Crown, which was worn by Charles' great-grandmother Queen Mary when she took part in the coronation alongside her husband, King George V, in 1911.

Her crown was a historic moment as it marked the first time in recent history that an existing crown was used for the coronation of a Queen Consort instead of a new commission being made, the palace said, "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency."

Queen Camilla departs the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla weren't the only royals wearing stunning headpieces for coronation day.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 ; princess charlotte
Getty (2)

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte had a mother-daughter matching moment as they wore stunning headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

Following the coronation, the royal family is keeping the celebration going all weekend long. On Sunday, May 7, citizens across the U.K. will gather with neighbors for the Coronation Big Lunch. Later that day, global stars and citizens alike with join together at Windsor Castle's East Lawn for the Coronation Concert.

The festivities will conclude on Monday, May 8 as volunteers take part in The Big Help Out in honor of King Charles' years of public service.

