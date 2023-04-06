See the First Glimpse of King Charles Wearing a Crown as Coronation Prep Gets Underway in London

London is decorating for King Charles' coronation!

On Thursday, exactly one month before his crowning ceremony on May 6, new décor was spotted throughout the city. Navy banners have been installed in Russell Square with the coronation emblem and the silhouette of the King, 74, wearing a crown. The illustration appears to depict the St. Edward Crown on King Charles' head, which Buckingham Palace previously said he would wear during the service.

Elsewhere in London, workers set up seats at Horse Guards Parade in St. James's Park. The site is the ceremonial parade ground for Trooping the Color each June.

The countdown is on to the crowning ceremony, which will see King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey in four weeks. As the couple continues nearly a thousand years of royal tradition by participating in the religious ritual, Buckingham Palace previously said the service will also "look towards the future."

Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace previously said.

Courtiers continue to release details about the historic ceremony, unveiling the official invitation along with a new portrait and confirming the role Prince George, 9, will play in the exciting event. The second-in-line to the throne will serve as a Page of Honor alongside Queen Camilla's grandsons, Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes. As part of a group of eight, the boys will process together through Westminster Abbey.

Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

"Throughout the Coronation Service on 6th May, Their Majesties will each be attended by four Pages of Honour. The Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey," a statement from Buckingham Palace said. "The King's Pages of Honour will be His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache."

"The Queen Consort's Pages of Honour will be Her Majesty's grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Her Majesty's great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot," the statement continued.

Prince George. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Freddy is the son of Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles and Sara Buys, who also share daughter Lola Parker Bowles, 15. Gus and Louis Lopes are the twin sons of Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, who also shares daughter 15-year-old daughter Eliza with her husband, Harry Lopes. Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September.

The palace has also shared the official coronation invitation, which will be issued to over 2,000 guests for the service at Westminster Abbey.

Official invite to King Charles' coronation. Buckingham Palace

The intricate invite with a floral border was designed by Andrew Jamieson, a heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator. It will be printed on a recycled card — a likely nod to King Charles' lifelong interest in sustainability. Two birds perch on the letter C, which is flanked by Charles and Camilla's coats of arms. Flowers flow into an illustration of the Green Man — "an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign," the palace said.

"The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla," the letter states. "By command of the King the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [name] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2023."