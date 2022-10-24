King Charles III is at the center of the latest Just Stop Oil protest.

On Monday morning, at least two people affiliated with the U.K. environmental coalition Just Stop Oil defaced the figure of the new King at Madame Tussauds London.

As seen in a video shared on Twitter by TalkTV, a man and woman took over the royal display at the popular museum, removing outerwear to reveal "Just Stop Oil" t-shirts. According to the BBC, the protestors staged the demonstration to call for an end to new oil and gas agreements, per PA.

The woman was first to smash a frosted cake into the statue's face, and the man did the same, shouting a message amid a cacophony behind the camera.

"The science is clear. The demand is simple: Just stop new oil and gas. It's a piece of cake," one of the activists said, per the BBC.

Madame Tussauds addressed the incident in a statement shared on social media, confirming that security intervened and that the exhibit is temporarily closed.

"At approximately 10:50 am today (Oct 24) protestors entered the 'World Stage' Zone at Madame Tussauds London and appeared to throw what is believed to be cake at our figures of The Royal Family," museum officials tweeted.

"Our security team dealt with the incident quickly and we are working closely with the Metropolitan Police on this matter. The attraction remains open, with our Royal Family set closed temporarily," Madame Tussauds added.

Kate Middleton, Prince William , Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles at the No Time to Die premiere in London in 2021. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The effigy attacked of King Charles, 73, depicts the royal in a tux, standing next to a wax figure of his wife, Queen Camilla, matching the mood in a pale blue gown. The royal couple is flanked by wax statues of Prince William and Kate Middleton, also wearing evening attire.

Just Stop Oil has been on the move in London in recent days. Earlier this month, two activists affiliated with the organization threw cans of tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in the nearby National Gallery. The soup caused minor damage to a gilded frame around the painting, but the artwork itself — protected by a layer of glass — was unharmed.