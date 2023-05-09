How King Charles' 70-Year Wait Prepared Him for the Throne 'Better Than Any Previous Monarch'

King Charles has been officially crowned as monarch — and he is uniquely suited for the challenge.

Before Queen Elizabeth's death in Sept. 2022, Charles became the longest-serving heir apparent in British history. Unlike his mother, who acceded the throne at age 25 when her father died, Charles — at age 74 — had plenty of time to prepare for his role.

"He's known his country, and indeed the world, better than any previous monarch because he's traveled…far and wide," says Paddy Harverson, Charles's former communications secretary, in this week's PEOPLE cover story. "He has built up a huge amount of knowledge, experience, wisdom and connections, and he will bring all of that to the job."

King Charles' biographer Sally Bedell Smith agrees: "If he'd come to the throne 20 years ago maybe he would have been more impatient or... felt more hindered than he does now. Now, because he has such an extraordinary legacy, [he can focus on] binding people together…and finding common ground."

Those elements were already on display at the May 6 coronation. In a nod to his longtime work with different faiths, the traditionally Anglican ceremony featured Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Jewish religious leaders representing the multiculturalism of Britain and the Commonwealth. And in his oath, King Charles pledged to "foster an environment in which people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely."

In addition, female liturgists also played a more prominent role than in coronations past, and a gospel choir, personally picked by Charles, performed "Alleluia."

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Rania of Jordan, who attended the coronation in London, tells PEOPLE exclusively, "The coronation was, of course, steeped in tradition, but I was very impressed with how King Charles put his own stamp on the events."

"It felt very natural to see representatives of different religions play a role in the service. This was unprecedented in Britain's history, but it showed how focused His Majesty is on inclusivity," she continues.

Hitan Mehta, executive director of the British Asian Trust, adds, "It reflects on the King and his commitment to understanding different faiths and cultures in the United Kingdom. He gets it. He gets the people he is head of state for."

King Charles. JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

A day after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Prince William offered one of the weekend's most

poignant tributes to his father, the newly crowned King, while taking the stage at the Coronation Concert.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, 'Coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future," the Prince of Wales said, quoting Queen Elizabeth's 1953 speech. "And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."