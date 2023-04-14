King Charles Recalls 'Pride' as a Father in Prince William and Prince Harry During Sandhurst Speech

Prince William and Prince Harry both graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst after completing the grueling training that King Charles congratulated graduates on during Friday's parade

Published on April 14, 2023 11:06 AM
Prince Harry (R) and Prince William stand on the steps of the Old College at Sandhurst Military Academy with their father Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall after the Sovereign's Parade
Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

King Charles gave a shout out to his sons Prince William and Prince Harry while addressing cadets at Sandhurst.

On Friday morning, the King visited the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for the 200th Sovereign's Parade, a regimented procession celebrating the commissioning of Officer Cadets as Army Officers after 44 weeks of training. King Charles inspected the 171 cadets, who hold the royal commission as of midnight on the day of the parade, and ceremoniously presented the new Colours and Sovereign's Banner to the receiving Ensigns before giving a short speech.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, I am so very pleased to be with you today for the 200th Sovereign's Parade and to share in this most special of days for those of you commissioning as the future leaders of the British Army, and the Armies of our close allies," King Charles, 74, began his address.

King Charles III inspects graduating officer cadets march during the 200th Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy
DAN KITWOOD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"I am under no illusions as to how hard you have all worked over the past 44 weeks, and I hope you feel justifiably proud of your achievements. Of course, I know you would not be here without the tremendous support of your family and friends who, I am delighted to see, can join us in such numbers today," the King continued. "And, speaking as a father of two alumni of this Academy who remembers their passing out parades, I know they will be full of immense pride in witnessing you on parade."

The reference was a thoughtful nod to Prince William, 40, and Prince Harry, 38, who both graduated from Sandhurst in 2006.

Though King Charles didn't attend Sandhurst like his two sons, he referenced his own military training (at Royal Air Force Cranwell and Royal Naval College, Dartmouth) in relating to the rigors endured.

Queen Elizabeth of Britain (C) speaks with her grandson's Prince William (2nd from R) and Prince Harry (R) after the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Acadamy, 12 April 2006. Officer Cadet H Wales as Prince Harry is known, will train to become a troop commander, in charge of 11 enlisted men and four light tanks -- a job that could soon see him on front-line duty in Iraq or Afghanistan
CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

"Having attended — and survived! — two of the other military academies 50 years ago, I think I have some idea of the challenges which are inherent in military training," King Charles said. "I have experienced the nerves, the exhaustion — even the self-doubt — but, despite such recollections, it is the lifelong friendships which are forged through shared hardship, and the humor that you find in the darkest hours of the coldest, wettest nights, which remain with you."

Turning to the war in Ukraine, King Charles said he was "particularly impressed and proud of the role the British Army has played" in supporting the nation amid the Russian invasion. He added that was "heartening" to see 15 other countries represented by 26 international cadets at the parade.

King Charles III presents an award to the winner of The International Sword, Officer Cadet J S J A Al Sabah, State of Kuwait during the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Those grads will become commissioned officers in their new countries, and the parade itself marked something of a royal reunion. The event was attended by King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan as well as Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, who are also Sandhurst alumni.

"I am sure that the training you have received will stand you all in good stead to face such challenges for the future. As symbolized by the new Academy Colour, you represent a living institution, proud of its heritage but confident to embrace the change necessary to respond to new challenges as leaders of the future," King Charles concluded.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Andrew Milligan/Getty

The King's latest engagement comes just three weeks before his own major celebration — his historic coronation on May 6. King Charles will be crowned beside his wife, Queen Camilla, at Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury, continuing nearly a thousand years of royal tradition in a ceremony woven with modern elements. Buckingham Palace continues to release details on the big day, from Prince George's special role to the charity reps invited inside.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace previously said.

