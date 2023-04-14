King Charles Recalls 'Pride' as a Father in Prince William and Prince Harry During Sandhurst Speech

King Charles gave a shout out to his sons Prince William and Prince Harry while addressing cadets at Sandhurst.

On Friday morning, the King visited the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for the 200th Sovereign's Parade, a regimented procession celebrating the commissioning of Officer Cadets as Army Officers after 44 weeks of training. King Charles inspected the 171 cadets, who hold the royal commission as of midnight on the day of the parade, and ceremoniously presented the new Colours and Sovereign's Banner to the receiving Ensigns before giving a short speech.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, I am so very pleased to be with you today for the 200th Sovereign's Parade and to share in this most special of days for those of you commissioning as the future leaders of the British Army, and the Armies of our close allies," King Charles, 74, began his address.

"I am under no illusions as to how hard you have all worked over the past 44 weeks, and I hope you feel justifiably proud of your achievements. Of course, I know you would not be here without the tremendous support of your family and friends who, I am delighted to see, can join us in such numbers today," the King continued. "And, speaking as a father of two alumni of this Academy who remembers their passing out parades, I know they will be full of immense pride in witnessing you on parade."

The reference was a thoughtful nod to Prince William, 40, and Prince Harry, 38, who both graduated from Sandhurst in 2006.

Though King Charles didn't attend Sandhurst like his two sons, he referenced his own military training (at Royal Air Force Cranwell and Royal Naval College, Dartmouth) in relating to the rigors endured.

"Having attended — and survived! — two of the other military academies 50 years ago, I think I have some idea of the challenges which are inherent in military training," King Charles said. "I have experienced the nerves, the exhaustion — even the self-doubt — but, despite such recollections, it is the lifelong friendships which are forged through shared hardship, and the humor that you find in the darkest hours of the coldest, wettest nights, which remain with you."

Turning to the war in Ukraine, King Charles said he was "particularly impressed and proud of the role the British Army has played" in supporting the nation amid the Russian invasion. He added that was "heartening" to see 15 other countries represented by 26 international cadets at the parade.

Those grads will become commissioned officers in their new countries, and the parade itself marked something of a royal reunion. The event was attended by King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan as well as Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, who are also Sandhurst alumni.

"I am sure that the training you have received will stand you all in good stead to face such challenges for the future. As symbolized by the new Academy Colour, you represent a living institution, proud of its heritage but confident to embrace the change necessary to respond to new challenges as leaders of the future," King Charles concluded.

The King's latest engagement comes just three weeks before his own major celebration — his historic coronation on May 6. King Charles will be crowned beside his wife, Queen Camilla, at Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury, continuing nearly a thousand years of royal tradition in a ceremony woven with modern elements. Buckingham Palace continues to release details on the big day, from Prince George's special role to the charity reps invited inside.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace previously said.