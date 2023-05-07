King Charles Toasted to Grandson Prince Archie on His 4th Birthday: Report

King Charles raised a glass to toast his grandson Archie on his 4th birthday, according to news reports.

At a private family gathering for lunch on Saturday following the King's historic coronation at Westminster Abbey and the family's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, King Charles toasted "those that weren't there" and wished Prince Archie a happy birthday "wherever he was," according to the Daily Mail.

"It was apparently a very sweet moment," a source told the outlet of the toast — which came shortly after Archie's father, Prince Harry, departed the United Kingdom to head back to California to join wife Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and their daughter Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, was not invited to join the King, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family in the iconic box following the coronation.

Prince Harry traveled to the airport just hours after the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, where his father and Queen Camilla were crowned before 2,200 guests by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

While the major occasion was a royal reunion for Prince Harry and other members of the royal family, who were all last together for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in September, it was previously reported that the Duke of Sussex didn't plan to stay long.

The church service commenced at 11 a.m., and the Duke of Sussex headed back to California shortly after.

Prince Harry came to the crowning ceremony without the Duchess of Sussex, 41, who stayed back with their young children. The couple relocated to Meghan's home state after stepping back from their royal roles in January 2020. Buckingham Palace announced in April that Harry would attend the crowning ceremony and Meghan would not.

As for Archie's celebration, a source told PEOPLE in April that the party was planned to be "low-key" and at the family's home.

"They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend," the source said.

Little sister Lilibet was also set to be part of the festivities. "They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?' " the source added at the time.