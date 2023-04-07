See King Charles' First Coronation Appearance — When He Was 4! — to See Queen Elizabeth Be Crowned

King Charles' upcoming coronation won't be his first time at such a crowning ceremony!

Nearly 70 years ago, on June 2, 1953, 4-year-old Prince Charles watched his mother be crowned as Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey. The young royal even received a specially-made invitation to the event — the hand-painted invitation included British guards in their traditional bearskin hats playing instruments, as well as a cartoon lion and unicorn, symbols on Queen Elizabeth's royal coat of arms.

"By Command of The Queen the Earl Marshal is directed to invite His Royal Highness Prince Charles to the Coronation," the invitation reads along with the date.

In one iconic image from the big day, the little royal looked adorably bored as he rested his head on his hand while standing between his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and his aunt Princess Margaret. After all, it was a long day, with over 8,000 guests packed into the ancient church to see Elizabeth in the three-hour, six-part service.

Charles' very presence at the coronation made history, as the royal family states he was the first child to see his mother invested as sovereign. His 2-year-old sister Princess Anne didn't join him, as she was deemed too young to attend the crowning ceremony.

Prince Charles walked into Westminster Abbey holding hands with a nurse before being seated with his grandmother and aunt. At one point, the Queen Mother — who Charles was famously close to — whispered into her grandson's ear.

Charles wasn't pictured with Prince Philip during the ceremony, as the Duke of Edinburgh, then 31, had a formal role. While Prince Philip wasn't crowned or anointed during the ceremony, as the husbands of female monarchs do not receive the distinction of King Consort, he was the first person to pay homage to his wife as Queen after the Archbishop of Canterbury.

While the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth made the two-hour trip from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, her young son beat her back to the palace. In another outtake from the last coronation day, Prince Charles peeked outside the window of Buckingham Palace with binoculars.

Later, Prince Charles joined his parents and other family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the cheering crowds gathered below.

In a sweet surprise, Princess Anne also appeared and gave a wave.

In the fall, Buckingham Palace announced that the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The date is earlier than widely speculated — many believed that King Charles choose June in tribute to Queen Elizabeth's crowning ceremony.

Following nearly a thousand years of tradition, the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a ceremony steeped in symbolism. While the event is expected to honor the historic roots of the religious ritual, it's thought that Charles will slightly streamline the service for a more modern feel.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles' ceremony is expected to be more modest than his mother's crowning. An estimated 2,000 guests will pour into Westminster Abbey's pews on May 6, while 8,251 people attended Elizabeth's. And the service has been cut down to 60 minutes — a third of the Queen's three-hour coronation. Charles will also introduce more modern elements.

"It's going to be more inclusive. I think with many more religions [represented]," says Lady Anne Glenconner, who served as a maid of honor at Queen Elizabeth's coronation.

In preparation for the big day, rehearsals are taking place in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom.