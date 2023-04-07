See King Charles' First Coronation Appearance — When He Was 4! — to See Queen Elizabeth Be Crowned

The future King chatted with his grandmother, looked through binoculars and gave a wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on his mother's big day

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 02:13 PM
Coronation Boredom
The Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Princess Margaret. Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

King Charles' upcoming coronation won't be his first time at such a crowning ceremony!

Nearly 70 years ago, on June 2, 1953, 4-year-old Prince Charles watched his mother be crowned as Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey. The young royal even received a specially-made invitation to the event — the hand-painted invitation included British guards in their traditional bearskin hats playing instruments, as well as a cartoon lion and unicorn, symbols on Queen Elizabeth's royal coat of arms.

"By Command of The Queen the Earl Marshal is directed to invite His Royal Highness Prince Charles to the Coronation," the invitation reads along with the date.

In one iconic image from the big day, the little royal looked adorably bored as he rested his head on his hand while standing between his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and his aunt Princess Margaret. After all, it was a long day, with over 8,000 guests packed into the ancient church to see Elizabeth in the three-hour, six-part service.

Charles' very presence at the coronation made history, as the royal family states he was the first child to see his mother invested as sovereign. His 2-year-old sister Princess Anne didn't join him, as she was deemed too young to attend the crowning ceremony.

King Charles throwbacks
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty

Prince Charles walked into Westminster Abbey holding hands with a nurse before being seated with his grandmother and aunt. At one point, the Queen Mother — who Charles was famously close to — whispered into her grandson's ear.

Charles wasn't pictured with Prince Philip during the ceremony, as the Duke of Edinburgh, then 31, had a formal role. While Prince Philip wasn't crowned or anointed during the ceremony, as the husbands of female monarchs do not receive the distinction of King Consort, he was the first person to pay homage to his wife as Queen after the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Coronation
Prince Philip bows to his wife, Queen Elizabeth, at her Coronation in 1953. Fox Photos/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth made the two-hour trip from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, her young son beat her back to the palace. In another outtake from the last coronation day, Prince Charles peeked outside the window of Buckingham Palace with binoculars.

King Charles throwbacks
PA Images via Getty

Later, Prince Charles joined his parents and other family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the cheering crowds gathered below.

In a sweet surprise, Princess Anne also appeared and gave a wave.

In the fall, Buckingham Palace announced that the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The date is earlier than widely speculated — many believed that King Charles choose June in tribute to Queen Elizabeth's crowning ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Philip. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty

Following nearly a thousand years of tradition, the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a ceremony steeped in symbolism. While the event is expected to honor the historic roots of the religious ritual, it's thought that Charles will slightly streamline the service for a more modern feel.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles' ceremony is expected to be more modest than his mother's crowning. An estimated 2,000 guests will pour into Westminster Abbey's pews on May 6, while 8,251 people attended Elizabeth's. And the service has been cut down to 60 minutes — a third of the Queen's three-hour coronation. Charles will also introduce more modern elements.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Chris Jackson/Getty

"It's going to be more inclusive. I think with many more religions [represented]," says Lady Anne Glenconner, who served as a maid of honor at Queen Elizabeth's coronation.

In preparation for the big day, rehearsals are taking place in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom.

Related Articles
King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla Star in New Portrait as More Coronation Details Are Announced
King Charles III coronation banners
See the First Glimpse of King Charles Wearing a Crown as Coronation Prep Gets Underway in London
29 March 2023, Berlin: King Charles III of Great Britain (front l) greets fans at the Brandenburg Gate alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Before his coronation in May 2023, the British king and his royal wife will visit Germany for three days.
King Charles Has Hilarious Reply for Fan Who Tried to Hand Him Burger King Crown
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
Queen Camilla Makes First Appearance After Buckingham Palace Uses 'Queen' Title for First Time
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Easter Plans Revealed
King Charles, Coronation Invitation
King Charles' Coronation Invitation Released by Buckingham Palace — Inside the Symbolism
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Where the Royal Family Is Rehearsing for King Charles' Coronation
BRAEMAR, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 03: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2022 in Braemar, Scotland. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Update Social Media Photos as Coronation Countdown Hits 1 Month
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (
Will Kate Middleton Break Tradition by Not Wearing a Tiara to the Coronation?
Jill Biden to Lead U.S. Delegation to King Charles III’s Coronation
Jill Biden to Lead U.S. Delegation to King Charles III's Coronation
king george coronation
A Look Back at King George VI's 1937 Coronation Ahead of His Grandson King Charles's
king charles, prince george
Prince George and Queen Camilla's Grandkids' Roles in King Charles' Coronation Revealed!
king charles, prince george
Prince George May Have a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation: Report
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Join Coronation Carriage Ride: Report
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Oil Consecrated in Jerusalem as Countdown Continues
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make Royal History at Their Coronation This May