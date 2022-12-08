King Charles Steps Out for Royal Engagements amid Premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries

The monarch carried on his scheduled meetings at Buckingham Palace and an advent service on the same day his son's Netflix show debuted

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on December 8, 2022 12:49 PM
King Charles III leaves after attending an Advent Service at The Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church, on December 8, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles III. Photo: Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty

Thursday was business as usual for King Charles III.

Amid the premiere of his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's new docuseries Harry & Meghan, the monarch "held Audiences for incoming High Commissioners and Ambassadors," according to the official Royal Family Twitter account.

Sharing photos from the respective meetings at Buckingham Palace, the tweet read, "His Excellency Mr. Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner for the Republic of India," and, "His Excellency Mr. Eitvydas Bajarunas, Ambassador from the Republic of Lithuania."

In the photo with Bajarunas, King Charles, 74, could also be seen meeting with Bajarunas' wife, Giedre Zickyte.

The King also attended an Advent Service at The Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church in London.

Britain's King Charles III receives Lithuania's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Eitvydas Bajarunas and his wife Giedre Zickyte during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on December 8, 2022.
King Charles III, Eitvydas Bajarunas and Giedre Zickyte. KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Harry & Meghan docuseries, from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, "explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution," according to Netflix.

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other," the streaming giant added.

The show opens with a title card that reads, "This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan's story, told with never before seen person archive."

It adds that "all interviews were completed by August 2022," the month before Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth died.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.

