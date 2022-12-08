Royals King Charles Steps Out for Royal Engagements amid Premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries The monarch carried on his scheduled meetings at Buckingham Palace and an advent service on the same day his son's Netflix show debuted By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 8, 2022 12:49 PM Share Tweet Pin Email King Charles III. Photo: Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Thursday was business as usual for King Charles III. Amid the premiere of his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's new docuseries Harry & Meghan, the monarch "held Audiences for incoming High Commissioners and Ambassadors," according to the official Royal Family Twitter account. Sharing photos from the respective meetings at Buckingham Palace, the tweet read, "His Excellency Mr. Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner for the Republic of India," and, "His Excellency Mr. Eitvydas Bajarunas, Ambassador from the Republic of Lithuania." In the photo with Bajarunas, King Charles, 74, could also be seen meeting with Bajarunas' wife, Giedre Zickyte. The King also attended an Advent Service at The Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church in London. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: All the Major Revelations King Charles III, Eitvydas Bajarunas and Giedre Zickyte. KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty The Harry & Meghan docuseries, from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, "explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution," according to Netflix. "With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other," the streaming giant added. Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! The show opens with a title card that reads, "This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan's story, told with never before seen person archive." It adds that "all interviews were completed by August 2022," the month before Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth died. The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.