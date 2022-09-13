King Charles' Staff Told They Could Lose Their Jobs as He Moves to Buckingham Palace

Employees from King Charles III's Clarence House staff have been alerted of potential termination as his and Queen Camilla's office operations move to Buckingham Palace following Queen Elizabeth's death, The Guardian reports.

On Monday, dozens of employees including the private secretaries, the communications team, household staff and the finance office from Clarence House were given redundancy notice during a service for the late monarch at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, according to the report.

Staff was informed that they could possibly lose their jobs by way of a letter from the King's top aide, Sir Clive Alderton.

"The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household … The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales's personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household … at Clarence House will be closed down. It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed," read Alderton's letter, seen by The Guardian.

Alderton added, "I appreciate that this is unsettling news and I wanted to let you know of the support that is available at this point."

Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock

The letter also stated that employees who gave "direct, close, personal support and advice" would remain in their roles.

Those who are being let go are expected to be given an increased redundancy payment as well as assistance in finding new jobs.

"Following last week's accession, the operations of the household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have ceased and, as required by law, a consultation process has begun," a Clarence House spokesman told The Guardian. "Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest number of staff."

King Charles. MARKUS SCHREIBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth's coffin was flown to London, with Princess Anne again accompanying her mother's body. Once the casket arrives at Buckingham Palace, a rehearsal will be held for its procession to the Palace of Westminster.

A state funeral for Queen Elizabeth is set to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.