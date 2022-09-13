King Charles' Staff Told They Could Lose Their Jobs as He Moves to Buckingham Palace

Up to 100 employees that worked at Clarence House, the new King's former residence, were given redundancy notice during a service for the Queen in Scotland on Monday, The Guardian reports

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 02:42 PM
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort look at flowers and tributes left in honour of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on September 13, 2022, during his visit to Northern Ireland. - King Charles III on Tuesday travelled to Belfast where he is set to receive tributes from pro-UK parties and the respectful sympathies of nationalists who nevertheless can see reunification with Ireland drawing closer. (Photo by Niall Carson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by NIALL CARSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: NIALL CARSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Employees from King Charles III's Clarence House staff have been alerted of potential termination as his and Queen Camilla's office operations move to Buckingham Palace following Queen Elizabeth's death, The Guardian reports.

On Monday, dozens of employees including the private secretaries, the communications team, household staff and the finance office from Clarence House were given redundancy notice during a service for the late monarch at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, according to the report.

Staff was informed that they could possibly lose their jobs by way of a letter from the King's top aide, Sir Clive Alderton.

"The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household … The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales's personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household … at Clarence House will be closed down. It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed," read Alderton's letter, seen by The Guardian.

Alderton added, "I appreciate that this is unsettling news and I wanted to let you know of the support that is available at this point."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Britain's King Charles III, center, Princess Anne, left, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, right,
Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock

The letter also stated that employees who gave "direct, close, personal support and advice" would remain in their roles.

Those who are being let go are expected to be given an increased redundancy payment as well as assistance in finding new jobs.

"Following last week's accession, the operations of the household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have ceased and, as required by law, a consultation process has begun," a Clarence House spokesman told The Guardian. "Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest number of staff."

King Charles III attends the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall
King Charles. MARKUS SCHREIBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth's coffin was flown to London, with Princess Anne again accompanying her mother's body. Once the casket arrives at Buckingham Palace, a rehearsal will be held for its procession to the Palace of Westminster.

A state funeral for Queen Elizabeth is set to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Related Articles
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lies at Rest - Mourners
Princess Anne Makes History as Queen Elizabeth's Children Unite for Vigil Beside Her Coffin
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock (13382392h) Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, . The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week Royals, Ballater, United Kingdom - 11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Queen Camilla Tells Well-Wishers 'We're Doing Our Best' After Queen Elizabeth's Death
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
How the Flower Wreath on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Includes Nods to Her Beloved Balmoral Castle
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
What to Expect in the Days Leading Up to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
HILLSBOROUGH, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 13: His Majesty King Charles III accompanied by the Queen Consort is greeted by members of the public including a woman with her pet corgi called Connie outside Hillsborough Castle on September 13, 2022 in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland. King Charles III is visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since ascending to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Ireland as They Continue U.K. Tour Following Queen's Death
Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, (2nd R) and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (L) are greeted by Station Commander Group Captain McPhaden (R) having disembarked from the C-17 carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase on September 13, 2022, before it is taken to Buckingham Palace, to rest in the Bow Room.
Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London
LLANDOVERY, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: TRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose for a photograph outside their welsh property Llwynywermod before a drinks reception on June 22, 2009 in Llandovery, United Kingdom. The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales are on their annual 'Wales Week' visit to the region and will be staying at the recently refurbished property. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images)
The King's Real Estate: All About King Charles III's Homes Across the U.K.
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (C), and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie at rest. - Mourners will on Monday get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III will preside over a vigil.
Why Prince Andrew Wore a Suit to Queen's Prayer Service While Siblings Sported Military Uniforms
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken away in the Royal Hearse from the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase on September 13, 2022, to travel to Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace Ahead of Her Funeral Next Week
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
King Charles III
First Portrait of King Charles Revealed — and Includes a Clear Tribute to His Mother
Joe and Jill biden
Joe and Jill Biden Will Be Only Official U.S. Delegates at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Report