King Charles Smiles (in a Kilt!) During Scotland Outing Amid Prince Harry's Book Hitting Shelves

The monarch undertook a royal engagement on the same day that Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 08:38 AM
King Charles III (R) visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed on January 12, 2023 in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire
Photo: Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III is focusing on his royal duties amid the release of son Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

The monarch, 74, stepped out in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on Thursday for a visit to the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed, a community space not far from his Birkhall home where regular workshop, arts, crafts and other well-being sessions are held. The organization hopes to improve the health and welfare of local residents by reducing rural social isolation.

King Charles sported a kilt with a tie and jacket for the occasion, looking cheerful as he toured the facility and greeted well-wishers outside.

King Charles III visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed
King Charles. Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles wasn't the only one returning to royal work following the holidays — his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton also made their first official engagement of 2023 on Thursday with a visit to the newly opened Royal Liverpool University Hospital. The Prince and Princess of Wales thanked healthcare staff for their ongoing work through the harsh winter months as they toured the state-of-the-art medical facility.

When they arrived, reporters shouted questions about their reaction to Prince Harry's book, but they received no response from William, 40, and Kate, 41.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> and Catherine Princess of Wales open the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital during a visit to Merseyside
Prince William and Kate Middleton. PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Although Prince Harry, 38, said that he hopes to reconcile with his family, insiders and those close to the royal family tell PEOPLE it will take time before relationships can be renewed.

"The King and Prince of Wales will be feeling betrayed. Things that have happened to them, really personal things, are now played out in the public arena," says a royal insider, adding that some of the stories about the family are "not [Harry's] to tell."

"They are quite resilient and have good people around them," a source who knows the monarch and Prince of Wales tells PEOPLE. "They are upset and sad, but they are soldiering on. Responding publicly would not be the smart thing to do."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> cover rollout
Jenna Jones

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Prince Harry says, "I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."

Related Articles
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry's Book Release
SPARE, THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED MEMOIR OF PRINCE HARRY, THE DUKE OF SUSSEX, TO BE PUBLISHED GLOBALLY ON JANUARY 10, 2023, BY PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE
Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Smashes Publisher's First-Day Sales Record with 1.4 Million Copies Sold
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel; Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge
Royal Tailor Breaks Silence on Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Bridesmaid Dress Disagreement
Prince Harry, tom hanks
See Prince Harry and Tom Hanks' Hilarious Backstage Mix-Up at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Can Prince Harry Reconcile with Prince William and King Charles Amid 'Spare' Release?
Princess Diana, Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry Says He Sees Princess Diana in Archie and Lilibet: 'The Ginger Gene Is Strong'
EXCLUSIVE: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, seen here for the first time since the release of 'SPARE' as she returns to Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton Seen for First Time Since Release of Prince Harry's Memoir
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it is transported on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to The Palace of Westminster ahead of her Lying-in-State on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Princess Diana's Friend Says 'Spare' Could Give Prince Harry a 'Chance to Rebuild and Renew'
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, during Tuesday’s January 10, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Prince Harry Says He 'Wouldn't Have Got to This Moment' with Prince William If Mom Diana Was Alive
Constantine II (former Greek King) on BBC Breakfast with Frost, Sunday 10th April 2005. (Photo by Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)
Constantine II, Prince William's Godfather and Last King of Greece, Dead at 82
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Says 'None of Us Are Immune' to Effects of Systemic Racism: 'I Had So Much to Learn'
meghan markle, queen elizabeth
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Reflects on Meghan Markle's Miscarriage and How He Felt 'Totally Helpless'
Stephen Colbert; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Stephen Colbert Quips Prince Harry's Book Is Available on 'Commemorative Plate' Ahead of Their Interview
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares What He Misses About Queen Elizabeth—Including Her 'Cheeky Sense of Humor'
Prince Harry salutes as he attends The Armistice Day Service at The National Memorial Arboretum
Prince Harry on How He Reconciles with Ethical Impacts of War: 'Silence Is the Least Effective Remedy'