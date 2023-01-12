King Charles Smiles (in a Kilt!) During Scotland Outing Amid Prince Harry's Book Hitting Shelves

King Charles III is focusing on his royal duties amid the release of son Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

The monarch, 74, stepped out in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on Thursday for a visit to the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed, a community space not far from his Birkhall home where regular workshop, arts, crafts and other well-being sessions are held. The organization hopes to improve the health and welfare of local residents by reducing rural social isolation.

King Charles sported a kilt with a tie and jacket for the occasion, looking cheerful as he toured the facility and greeted well-wishers outside.

King Charles. Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles wasn't the only one returning to royal work following the holidays — his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton also made their first official engagement of 2023 on Thursday with a visit to the newly opened Royal Liverpool University Hospital. The Prince and Princess of Wales thanked healthcare staff for their ongoing work through the harsh winter months as they toured the state-of-the-art medical facility.

When they arrived, reporters shouted questions about their reaction to Prince Harry's book, but they received no response from William, 40, and Kate, 41.

Although Prince Harry, 38, said that he hopes to reconcile with his family, insiders and those close to the royal family tell PEOPLE it will take time before relationships can be renewed.

"The King and Prince of Wales will be feeling betrayed. Things that have happened to them, really personal things, are now played out in the public arena," says a royal insider, adding that some of the stories about the family are "not [Harry's] to tell."

"They are quite resilient and have good people around them," a source who knows the monarch and Prince of Wales tells PEOPLE. "They are upset and sad, but they are soldiering on. Responding publicly would not be the smart thing to do."

Jenna Jones

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Prince Harry says, "I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."