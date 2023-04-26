Rare Footage Shows King Charles as a 'Very Sincere' Father, Director Says of New Doc (Exclusive)

See PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of the new National Geographic special Charles: In His Own Words

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 08:41 AM
HRH Prince Charles, center, his sons Prince William, left, and Prince Harry are seen April 6, 2000 during their private ski holiday in the Swiss ski resort of Klosters, Switzerland.
Photo: Julian Parker/Getty

King Charles' royal role as a father has been among his most scrutinized, and a new documentary is zooming in on why — and debunking common conceptions.

Prince William and Prince Harry will both attend their dad's historic coronation on May 6, and National Geographic is releasing a new special with never-before-seen and rare archival footage ahead of the crowning ceremony. PEOPLE shares an exclusive sneak peek of Charles: In His Own Words below, which follows the monarch from young adulthood to the present.

Throughout the research process, director Tom Jennings says that King Charles' love for his sons was a clear theme.

"I was surprised. We found that great footage of him in '93, '94, with his sons at a loch in Scotland, running around in a kilt and roughhousing with his boys. And then we found several interviews from him that weave throughout there, and it paints an endearing portrait of him as a father. Listening to what he said hoped for his sons as they were growing up, I found those words to be very sincere," Jennings tells PEOPLE.

"I don't think that they were put on at all, I think he really meant it. And when you see images like that, and then know how things have turned out to this point, to me it felt very sad. That this is what once was," he adds.

The Emmy Award-winning director chronicled Charles' life story in his signature first-person narrative, the same documentary style in which he examined Princess Diana in Diana: In Her Own Words (2017) and Queen Elizabeth in Being the Queen (2020). Jennings says that while he and his team "just tried to tell a story down the middle journalistically" with Charles: In His Own Words, it's understandable why the royal dad mostly kept his relationships with Prince William, now 41, and Prince Harry, now 38, outside of the spotlight while they were growing up.

"It's not his job to be parading around his relationship with his young sons to the world, for the world to see what a great father he is. And he had a pretty rough childhood as well, which is reflected in our film. He could never live up to what Prince Phillip wanted him to be," Jennings says of Charles' complicated relationship with his own father.

April 1969: Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, (1948- ) son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, heir to the British throne, seen here in his room at Trinity College when he was an undergraduate.
Central Press/Getty

"Everything he does — from a leaky pen to riding in the back of a car with a mystery woman who turned out to be Queen Camilla — it's always photographed. It's always studied, it's always amplified," he continues.

The camera can only show so much, and Jennings says that the King, 74, did his best in raising his kids.

Charles William Harry At Balmoral
Tim Graham/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I think the truth always lies somewhere in the middle. And was he completely warm and giggly all the time? No. Was he absent like his own father was? Most likely not," the director tells PEOPLE. "I think he probably did what he could. And when he was doing those things, it looked like they were having a pretty good time."

Charles: In His Own Words premieres on National Geographic on Friday, April 28 at 10 p.m. ET. The special hits Hulu on Saturday and debuts on Disney+ on Friday, May 5.

Related Articles
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Schedule: A Timeline of All the Events
king charles III
How an 'Utterly Normal' Person Is Prepping for King Charles' Coronation: 'Booked My Spray Tan!'
Coronation Memorabilia - Tout
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Memorabilia: The Chicest Keepsakes for Every Budget
HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Wardrobe: All About Their Regalia, Robes and Rings
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
How to Watch King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Westminster Abbey, London, 2006
Westminster Abbey: All About the London Church Where King Charles' Coronation Is Taking Place
The Stone of Scone to be used in the Coronation of King Charles
All About the Stone of Scone and Coronation Chair That King Charles Will Be Crowned On
King Charles III new cypher; Yeoman Warder uniform with King Charles III's insignia worn at The Tower of London
King Charles' Royal Cypher Debuts on 'Beefeater' Uniforms at Tower of London: 'Emotional Day'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry's Lawyers Claim Prince William Received a 'Very Large Sum' in Phone Hacking Settlement
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a Cute Kiss Cam Moment at Los Angeles Lakers Game!
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Dawn Service for Anzac Day 2023 at Hyde Park on April 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William Pays Tribute to Fallen Troops of Australia and New Zealand in Ceremony at Dawn
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Unexpected Guest to King Charles' Coronation 'Blown Away' by Invite: 'It's a Moment in History'
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
PEOPLE to Offer Exclusive Wall-to-Wall Coverage of King Charles' Coronation from London
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Misan Harriman attends the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party
Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Video Appearance Supporting Friend and Go-to Photographer Misan Harriman
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Prince Louis Stars in 5th Birthday Portraits — Find Out Why the New Photos Broke Tradition
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage);WINDSOR, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: In this image released on December 23, King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle Wrote Personal Letter to King Charles About Unconscious Bias in Royal Family: Report  