Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and More Stars Share Secrets About King Charles: 'He's Quite a Good Dancer!'

Kate Moss, Stella McCartney and more spoke with British Vogue about the King, who will be formally crowned on Saturday

Published on May 3, 2023
From L: Naomi Campbell, King Charles, Joan Collins. Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty, Frazer Harrison/Getty

There's no shortage of celebrity love for King Charles.

Ahead of his coronation this Saturday, several famous names spoke with British Vogue, revealing some little-known facts about the monarch, 74.

Describing King Charles as "approachable" and "charming," Naomi Campbell told the outlet that she also has "respect for the fact that he cares to visit Africa and is passionate about what is happening on the continent."

"I give people credit when they get up and take action — go to places and see with their own eyes. That's what he did," she continued. "I wish him a great reign and all the success."

Echoing Campbell's opinion that the King is "charming," Joan Collins revealed that he has "a wonderful voice and a dry, dry sense of humor."

"I met him for the first time at the charity ball that Armand Hammer gave in Palm Beach, Miami, in the 1980s, when he was the Prince of Wales and first married to Princess Diana," she recalled. "We had a little dance together, which was very nice. He's quite a good dancer! And he wrote very flattering words about it in his book."

"Another time, in the 2000s, we sat together at the Safeway Picnic concert in aid of The Prince's Trust, where Diana Ross and Shirley Bassey performed, of whom he's a great enthusiast," the actress continued. "He loves modern music and was jiving along. He said he hoped Ross would sing his favorite song, 'Baby Baby.' "

King Charles III attends the Epiphany service at the church of St Lawrence, Castle Rising near the Sandringham Estate on January 8, 2023 in King's Lynn, England.
King Charles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Lady Anne Glenconner remembered making pottery with Charles when he was a young boy and staying at Holkham, her family home, as her parents were friends with his grandparents: the late King George VI and the Queen Mother.

"My mother taught him to drive and my father taught him how to fish for eels," she said. "When my parents went to cook them, I always remember Charles saying that he found it awful when the eel started to jump out of the frying pan. But, because he's so polite, he thought that he must eat a little bit because my father had been so kind to him."

According to Richard E. Grant, King Charles has "an encyclopedic knowledge of plants and a passion for preserving age-old traditions, such as willow hurdles and maintaining hedgerows, in tandem with his determination to farm organically, which he was pursuing decades before it became fashionable."

"Likewise, his musical tastes are broad and eclectic, ranging from classical to Barbra Streisand," Grant added in his comments to British Vogue.

Aside from Campbell, other big names in the fashion industry chimed in about the King, including Stella McCartney, who praised his "gentle side that is very precious and rare for a man in his position."

"I had so much admiration for the Queen, and I don't think King Charles will disappoint," Kate Moss said. "I love his values on sustainability, the environment. It's a new era in Britain: one to look forward to and that brings hope."

Although King Charles became the U.K.'s new monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Sept. 8, 2022, he will be officially crowned on Saturday.

"Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died, but the coronation is to do with the job and being the monarch in the eyes of all the people," royal historian Robert Lacey previously told PEOPLE.

His wife Camilla will also be crowned as Queen Consort during the upcoming ceremony.

