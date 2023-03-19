King Charles Remembers Queen Elizabeth on the First U.K. Mother's Day Since Her Death

King Charles is remembering Queen Elizabeth with a sweet throwback photo on his first U.K. Mother's Day without the monarch.

In a new Instagram post shared via the Royal Family's official account, Charles, 74, shared an image of him and the late Queen — who died in September 2022 at age 96 — from when he was a little boy.

The post also featured an image of Queen Camilla and her mother, Rosalind Shand, who died in 1994.

The first photo, from the Royal Collection Trust, features a baby King Charles and a young Queen Elizabeth proudly holding him in her lap. The other shows the Queen Consort, 75, smiling alongside her own mother.

King Charles (left) with Queen Elizabeth (right). Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2023

Alongside the photos, the pair shared a heartwarming caption, honoring their mothers and all mothers on the special day, which is known as "Mothering Sunday" and celebrated in the U.K. this year on March 19.

"To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay," they wrote.

Queen Camila with her late mother Rosalind Shand. Her Majesty The Queen Consort

The post from the British royals comes as Charles and Camilla continue to carry on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth, not just through their words, but also their attire.

Earlier this week, the Queen Consort joined members of the royal family at the annual Commonwealth Day Service, where she wore a sapphire and diamond brooch that belonged to her mother-in-law. The piece was complimented by a stylish black Launer handbag, a brand closely associated with Queen Elizabeth since the 1970s.

Queen Elizabeth previously carried a handbag from the brand at her very last engagement, when she appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on September 6. Launer CEO Gerald Bodmer told PEOPLE shortly after that he and his team were honored by the gesture.

"I'm amazed how she carried on carrying her bag with a walking stick," Bodmer said at the time. "She [once] said to me, 'I don't feel dressed without a handbag.' "