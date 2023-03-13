King Charles Remembers Queen Elizabeth in His First Commonwealth Day Address as Monarch

King Charles and Queen Camilla are attending their first Commonwealth Day Service as the reigning couple.

The King, 74, and Queen Consort, 75, joined members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on Monday for the annual event honoring the 56 countries and nations that make up the Commonwealth. Others members of the royal family in attendance included Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and Sophie (the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh) and Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

During the event, King Charles gave his Commonwealth Day address from the Great Pulpit at Westminster Abbey, in which he remembered his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

"Commonwealth Day was an occasion of particular pride for my beloved Mother, The late Queen — a treasured opportunity to celebrate our Commonwealth family, to whose service she dedicated her long and remarkable life," he said. "In succeeding Her Majesty as Head of the Commonwealth, I draw great strength from her example, together with all that I have learnt from the extraordinary people I have met, throughout the Commonwealth, over so many years."

The King added, "The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life, and yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me. Its near-boundless potential as a force for good in the world demands our highest ambition; its sheer scale challenges us to unite and be bold."

He also spoke at the service last year, standing in for Queen Elizabeth who missed the event. Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Commonwealth Day address, which she wrote from Windsor Castle, renewed her pledge to continue the promise she made 75 years ago that she will be forever "devoted" to her public work. "In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service," she stated in her message.

Queen Camilla honored Queen Elizabeth with her outfit, sporting a sapphire and diamond brooch that belonged to the monarch. The accessory adorned her blue wool crepe dress and coat by Fiona Clare paired with a feathered beret by Philip Treacy (which she held with one hand to avoid a wardrobe mishap in the wind!).

If her outfit looks familiar, there's a good reason — Camilla sported the same hat and coat for the first state visit of King Charles' reign in November when they welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the U.K.

The Commonwealth Day theme for 2023 is "Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future."

Upon King Charles and Queen Camilla's arrival to Westminster Abbey, they were met by the Dean of Westminster before they greeted members of the Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club. King Charles also met some of them with the hongi, a traditional Māori greeting where two people press their noses and foreheads together.

The service began with a procession of Commonwealth member states' flags, including a specially-designed Commonwealth Flag for Peace.

In his welcome, the Dean of Westminster, the Very Revere Dr. David Hoyle, said that the congregation was together "in this house of prayer and place of coronation in the year of coronation" to celebrate as a Commonwealth of Nations. Leading a prayer for peace, he added, "We will pray too for our King as we look to the day when we will gather here again in loyalty and affection. As people of faith, hope and compassion, we shall pray for the peoples of Turkey, Syria and Ukraine, and all for whom the last year has brought great suffering and loss."

The annual event featured musical performances from saxophonist Yolanda Brown, West End stars Roshani Abbey and Nuwan Hugh Perera and the all-female Amalgamation Choir from Cyprus. Marking Rwanda's role as the current Commonwealth Chair-in-Office, the Rwandan National Ballet, Urukerereza, also performed.

Throughout Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, the Commonwealth grew from just seven nations to 54 members. Gabon and Togo joined in 2022, bringing the total number of nations to 56.

"Working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, the Service seeks to highlight a vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing the diversity of it its population of 2.5 billion people, of which over 60 percent are under 30 years old," the palace said in a statement.

The Commonwealth Day Service marked the first public outing for Queen Camilla after she had to cancel her planned visit to Newmarket for a pair of royal engagements on Thursday due to inclement weather.