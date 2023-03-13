King Charles Remembers Queen Elizabeth in His First Commonwealth Day Address as Monarch

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Simon Perry
Published on March 13, 2023 11:35 AM
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla are attending their first Commonwealth Day Service as the reigning couple.

The King, 74, and Queen Consort, 75, joined members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on Monday for the annual event honoring the 56 countries and nations that make up the Commonwealth. Others members of the royal family in attendance included Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and Sophie (the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh) and Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

During the event, King Charles gave his Commonwealth Day address from the Great Pulpit at Westminster Abbey, in which he remembered his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles III (2L), Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (4L), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (5L) and Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (C), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (4R), Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (3R), Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (2R) and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence attend the Commonwealth Day service ceremony, at Westminster Abbey
JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"Commonwealth Day was an occasion of particular pride for my beloved Mother, The late Queen — a treasured opportunity to celebrate our Commonwealth family, to whose service she dedicated her long and remarkable life," he said. "In succeeding Her Majesty as Head of the Commonwealth, I draw great strength from her example, together with all that I have learnt from the extraordinary people I have met, throughout the Commonwealth, over so many years."

The King added, "The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life, and yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me. Its near-boundless potential as a force for good in the world demands our highest ambition; its sheer scale challenges us to unite and be bold."

King Charles III (3L), Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (C), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2R) and Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend the Commonwealth Day service ceremony, at Westminster Abbey
King Charles and Queen Camilla. JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He also spoke at the service last year, standing in for Queen Elizabeth who missed the event. Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Commonwealth Day address, which she wrote from Windsor Castle, renewed her pledge to continue the promise she made 75 years ago that she will be forever "devoted" to her public work. "In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service," she stated in her message.

Queen Camilla honored Queen Elizabeth with her outfit, sporting a sapphire and diamond brooch that belonged to the monarch. The accessory adorned her blue wool crepe dress and coat by Fiona Clare paired with a feathered beret by Philip Treacy (which she held with one hand to avoid a wardrobe mishap in the wind!).

If her outfit looks familiar, there's a good reason — Camilla sported the same hat and coat for the first state visit of King Charles' reign in November when they welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the U.K.

Camilla Queen Consort Commonwealth Day Service
Queen Camilla. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Commonwealth Day theme for 2023 is "Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future."

Upon King Charles and Queen Camilla's arrival to Westminster Abbey, they were met by the Dean of Westminster before they greeted members of the Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club. King Charles also met some of them with the hongi, a traditional Māori greeting where two people press their noses and foreheads together.

The service began with a procession of Commonwealth member states' flags, including a specially-designed Commonwealth Flag for Peace.

In his welcome, the Dean of Westminster, the Very Revere Dr. David Hoyle, said that the congregation was together "in this house of prayer and place of coronation in the year of coronation" to celebrate as a Commonwealth of Nations. Leading a prayer for peace, he added, "We will pray too for our King as we look to the day when we will gather here again in loyalty and affection. As people of faith, hope and compassion, we shall pray for the peoples of Turkey, Syria and Ukraine, and all for whom the last year has brought great suffering and loss."

The annual event featured musical performances from saxophonist Yolanda Brown, West End stars Roshani Abbey and Nuwan Hugh Perera and the all-female Amalgamation Choir from Cyprus. Marking Rwanda's role as the current Commonwealth Chair-in-Office, the Rwandan National Ballet, Urukerereza, also performed.

King Charles III Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
King Charles. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Throughout Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, the Commonwealth grew from just seven nations to 54 members. Gabon and Togo joined in 2022, bringing the total number of nations to 56.

"Working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, the Service seeks to highlight a vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing the diversity of it its population of 2.5 billion people, of which over 60 percent are under 30 years old," the palace said in a statement.

King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Britain's Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales attend the Commonwealth Day service held at Westminster Abbey
Hannah McKay/AP/Shutterstock

The Commonwealth Day Service marked the first public outing for Queen Camilla after she had to cancel her planned visit to Newmarket for a pair of royal engagements on Thursday due to inclement weather.

Related Articles
Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Kate Middleton Wears Special Gift from King Charles for Her First Commonwealth Day as Princess of Wales
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Why Prince Edward and Sophie's New Royal Titles Were Not Included at Commonwealth Day Service
Pretty Yende attends the ECHO Klassik 2017 at Elbphilharmonie on October 29, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, visits The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 in King's Lynn at Sandringham on July 27, 2022
South African Opera Singer Pretty Yende Says She's 'Honored' to Perform at King Charles' Coronation
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Oil Consecrated in Jerusalem as Countdown Continues
king charles, prince george
Prince George May Have a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation: Report
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make Royal History at Their Coronation This May
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
How King Charles Will Honor Father Prince Philip at His Coronation
Hugo Burnand, the official wedding photographer for the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, holds a print of one of his photographs taken at Clarence House on April 30, 2011 in London, England. The royal couple were married yesterday at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Photographer Announced — and He's Been Behind the Camera for Royal Weddings
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Gets a New Website — and a Totally British Playlist
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (12973384md) Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022
King Charles Changes Style of Social Media Statements That Queen Elizabeth Used — See the Tweak
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How King Charles and the Royals Are Spending Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day Following Her Death
King Charles III leaves Castle Rising Church in Norfolk; King Charles Coronation Emblem
i-Reign! King Charles Turns to Apple Designer for Coronation Emblem
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles III's Coronation: Everything to Know About the Ceremony and Celebration
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
When Will King Charles Make His First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance as Monarch?
King Charles III visits Aberdeen Town House to meet families who have settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine on October 17, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
King Charles' Coronation Weekend Will Include Star-Studded Windsor Castle Concert — All the Details!
King Charles III, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive at the Committal Service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
King Charles Wants Prince Harry 'Back in the Family' and 'at the Coronation,' Says Source