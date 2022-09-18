King Charles Releases Statement on Eve of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: We 'Prepare to Say Our Last Farewell'

King Charles is speaking out ahead of his mother Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the new monarch thanked those who have shared in the grief following the loss of the late monarch and matriarch.

"Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," he began. "In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen."

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief," he concluded.

In the wake of his mother's death, King Charles traveled around the U.K. alongside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort. The pair have taken part in several royal walkabouts, comforting well-wishers who gathered outside the royal residences and stood in line to pay tribute to the Queen as her coffin lies in state at Westminster Hall.

On Friday, Charles and Camilla completed their tour with a visit to Wales. The country is of particular significance to Charles, who spent most of his life as the Prince of Wales.

The royal couple also attended engagements in Scotland on Monday. They also greeted well-wishers gathered outside of Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Ireland, on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the 73-year-old monarch and his heir Prince William, 40, met with police officers and staff at the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room in London to thank them for their work ahead of the Queen's state funeral.

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, gathering about 2,000 world leaders and royals from around the globe.

The funeral will be followed by a committal at St. George's Chapel in Windsor— where the Queen's parents, sister Princess Margaret and beloved husband Prince Philip are laid to rest.