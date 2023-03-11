King Charles Receives a New Horse from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police previously gifted eight horses to King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II during her reign

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 11, 2023
King Charles III has a new steed to call his own.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced in a press release on Saturday that it gifted the 74-year-old royal a new horse named Noble, a 7-year-old black mare that stands 16.2 hands tall, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the RCMP.

King Charles III was snapped meeting the mare for the first time earlier this week at the British Royals' equestrian stables, The Royal Mews in Windsor.

In the photos, he stood proudly next to Noble, who had been adorned with a brown saddle and black furs, as well as a saddle blanket with the King's royal symbol printed in red, navy and gold. The horse's bridle featured intricate gold chains intertwining with dark brown leather, and a golden crown symbol was sewn into the leather placed on the horse's head.

King Charles III, wearing a navy blue coat with a white undershirt and light blue dotted tie, stroked Noble's muzzle in one shot and turned his head to admire the horse in another.

RCMP said Noble had been a part of their 2022 Musical Ride, a tour that showcases their "cavalry's equestrian skills," and noted that she had shown "superior physical and athletic ability" as well as a "composed personality."

"Her calm demeanor allows her to thrive in the sometimes raucous atmosphere of exciting public events," the RCMP said in its description of Noble, adding that she was selected as the "ideal" horse for the king due to her "size and ability."

The black mare had been bred and trained in Canada and got her name through the RCMP's annual 'Name the Foal' contest.

This isn't the first steed from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that the royal will ride. As Prince of Wales, Charles frequently rode two horses gifted by the RCMP named James and George for Trooping the Colour, an event marking the birthday of the current British Sovereign. James had been gifted to his mother Queen Elizabeth II in 1998 and George was gifted in 2009.

Six other horses were gifted by the RCMP to Queen Elizabeth II during her reign, including Burmese, in 1969, which she rode at Trooping the Colour for 18 years and another one named after her, which was gifted for her Diamond Jubilee in 20212.

The RCMP and the royal family have been connected since 1904 when King Edward VII bestowed the title of Royal on the North-West Mounted Police, according to the release.

