King Charles' coronation on May 6 will be the first crowning ceremony of a British monarch in many people's lifetimes — but four members of the royal family may get to witness two such services in person.

Though Buckingham Palace hasn't shared the full guest list for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey, it's likely that four British royals who attended Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 will also be present at her son's service 70 years later.

As the countdown continues to the epic festivities, meet the family members in the unique position to see their second coronation.

Prince Richard

Prince Richard, 78, is the Duke of Gloucester and first cousins with Queen Elizabeth, making King Charles his first cousin once removed. Prince Richard was 8 at Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 and attended the event with his parents, Princess Alice and Prince Henry, and elder brother Prince William. The boys even joined Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, then-Prince Charles and Princess Anne on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the church service.

According to his royal bio, Prince Richard attended Eton and planned for a career in architecture. However, his fate changed following a family tragedy. After his brother died in a 1972 plane crash, Prince Richard left his job in London to take on a heavier royal workload and follow in his father's footsteps as the Duke of Gloucester.

Today, Richard serves as a full-time working royal, lives at Kensington Palace and is married to Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester. The couple's three adult children do not carry out royal duties.

Princess Alexandra

Princess Alexandra, 86, is the Honourable Lady Ogilvy. She is first cousins with Queen Elizabeth and served as a bridesmaid at her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

Princess Alexandra was 16 at Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 and likely had a storybook take on the big day. She rode to the coronation in the horse-drawn Glass Coach and wore a Norman Hartnell gown, just like Queen Elizabeth did for the crowning ceremony. The princess attended with her mother, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, and her brothers, Prince Edward and Prince Michael.

A decade later, Princess Alexandra returned to Westminster Abbey for her own royal wedding to Angus Ogilvy, with whom she welcomed two children. A working royal throughout life, Princess Alexandra supported Queen Elizabeth at various ceremonial occasions and through her charity work.

Prince Edward

Prince Edward, 87, is the Duke of Kent. He was 17 at the coronation of his first cousin Queen Elizabeth in 1953, where he was already styled as the Duke of Kent. Prince Edward inherited the title at age 6 after his father, Prince George, died in a wartime flying accident, the Royal Family states. Given his senior royal rank, Prince Edward was the third prince to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth after she was crowned, following Prince Philip and Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester.

Edward attended Ludgrove, Eton and Sandhurst (just like Prince William and Prince Harry), later marrying Katharine Worsley and welcoming three children. Prince Edward traveled around the world for his service in the British Army and retired in 1976 to focus on royal duties.

Prince Edward and Katharine, the Duchess of Kent divide their time between Wren House, Kensington Palace and Oxfordshire.

Prince Michael

Prince Michael of Kent, 80, was 10 at the coronation of his first cousin Queen Elizabeth and played a part in the pomp. Like his mother, sister and brother, he rode in the horse-drawn carriage procession to Westminster Abbey and appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the cheering crowds with other members of the royal family.

Prince Michael would grow up to attend Eton and Sandhurst, serving in the British Army for 20 years with various international postings. He later established a private consultancy business, as he receives no parliamentary allowance and worked for a living. However, Prince Michael represented Queen Elizabeth at state funerals and other special events abroad, his royal bio states.

He is married to Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz, who uses the title Princess Michael of Kent, and they share two adult children.