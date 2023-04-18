King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Coronations — Held 70 Years Apart — May Share These 4 Royal Guests

Four members of the royal family are poised to see the second coronation of their lifetime on May 6, when King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 02:17 PM
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Princess Alexandra; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Prince Michael of Kent
Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

King Charles' coronation on May 6 will be the first crowning ceremony of a British monarch in many people's lifetimes — but four members of the royal family may get to witness two such services in person.

Though Buckingham Palace hasn't shared the full guest list for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey, it's likely that four British royals who attended Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 will also be present at her son's service 70 years later.

As the countdown continues to the epic festivities, meet the family members in the unique position to see their second coronation.

Prince Richard

Prince Richard, 78, is the Duke of Gloucester and first cousins with Queen Elizabeth, making King Charles his first cousin once removed. Prince Richard was 8 at Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 and attended the event with his parents, Princess Alice and Prince Henry, and elder brother Prince William. The boys even joined Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, then-Prince Charles and Princess Anne on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the church service.

2nd June 1953: The Duchess of Gloucester leaves Buckingham Palace for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, preceded by her two sons, William and Richard
Monty Fresco/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

According to his royal bio, Prince Richard attended Eton and planned for a career in architecture. However, his fate changed following a family tragedy. After his brother died in a 1972 plane crash, Prince Richard left his job in London to take on a heavier royal workload and follow in his father's footsteps as the Duke of Gloucester.

Today, Richard serves as a full-time working royal, lives at Kensington Palace and is married to Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester. The couple's three adult children do not carry out royal duties.

Princess Alexandra

Princess Alexandra, 86, is the Honourable Lady Ogilvy. She is first cousins with Queen Elizabeth and served as a bridesmaid at her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

The Duchess of Kent, accompanied by her daughter, Princess Alexandra, driving from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II
PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Alexandra was 16 at Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 and likely had a storybook take on the big day. She rode to the coronation in the horse-drawn Glass Coach and wore a Norman Hartnell gown, just like Queen Elizabeth did for the crowning ceremony. The princess attended with her mother, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, and her brothers, Prince Edward and Prince Michael.

A decade later, Princess Alexandra returned to Westminster Abbey for her own royal wedding to Angus Ogilvy, with whom she welcomed two children. A working royal throughout life, Princess Alexandra supported Queen Elizabeth at various ceremonial occasions and through her charity work.

Prince Edward

Prince Edward, 87, is the Duke of Kent. He was 17 at the coronation of his first cousin Queen Elizabeth in 1953, where he was already styled as the Duke of Kent. Prince Edward inherited the title at age 6 after his father, Prince George, died in a wartime flying accident, the Royal Family states. Given his senior royal rank, Prince Edward was the third prince to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth after she was crowned, following Prince Philip and Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester.

Rows of peers in Westminster Abbey during the Coronation service of Queen Elizabeth II
PA Images via Getty Images

Edward attended Ludgrove, Eton and Sandhurst (just like Prince William and Prince Harry), later marrying Katharine Worsley and welcoming three children. Prince Edward traveled around the world for his service in the British Army and retired in 1976 to focus on royal duties.

Prince Edward and Katharine, the Duchess of Kent divide their time between Wren House, Kensington Palace and Oxfordshire.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Michael

Prince Michael of Kent, 80, was 10 at the coronation of his first cousin Queen Elizabeth and played a part in the pomp. Like his mother, sister and brother, he rode in the horse-drawn carriage procession to Westminster Abbey and appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the cheering crowds with other members of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth Ii and Members of the Royal Family Captured in an Informal Group Portrait at the Time of the Coronation - 2nd June 1953
Historia/Shutterstock

Prince Michael would grow up to attend Eton and Sandhurst, serving in the British Army for 20 years with various international postings. He later established a private consultancy business, as he receives no parliamentary allowance and worked for a living. However, Prince Michael represented Queen Elizabeth at state funerals and other special events abroad, his royal bio states.

He is married to Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz, who uses the title Princess Michael of Kent, and they share two adult children.

Related Articles
Prince Edward, The new Duke of Edinburgh is seen at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III has handed his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip's wishes. Charles conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of his 59th birthday
Prince Edward Brings a Coronation Quiche (Baked at the Palace!) to Lunch at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II gives a wide smile for the crowd from her carriage as she leaves Westminster Abbey; King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a State Banquet
How King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Procession Differs from Queen Elizabeth's Route
Queen Elizabeth special edition People Magazine cover
It's Good to Be Queen! 15 Fun Facts About Queen Elizabeth's Coronation
Coronation Boredom
See King Charles' First Coronation Appearance — When He Was 4! — to See Queen Elizabeth Be Crowned
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the Coronation Coach en route to Westminster Abbey for Elizabeth's coronation ceremony, 2nd June 1953
Queen Elizabeth's Coronation: The Best Rare Photos from the 1953 Crowning Ceremony
Palace Shares a Look at King Charles’ Coronation Invitations Getting ‘Final Touches’
Buckingham Palace Shares Look at King Charles' Coronation Invitations Receiving 'Final Touches'
Prince George, King Charles
How Prince George Will Make History at His Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Talbot Yard Food Court; The Coronation Quiche
Coronation Quiche! Find Out About the Dish 'Chosen Personally' by King Charles and Queen Camilla
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Prince Harry to Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Without Meghan Markle
King Charles III visits the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles' Coronation Guest List Just Added Foreign Royals — Including a Break From Tradition
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: The new Diamond Jubilee state coach arrives from Buckingham Palace during the rehearsal of the State Opening of Parliament on May 22, 2015 in London, England. Rehearsals get on the way for the forthcoming State Opening of Parliament which marks the formal start of the parliamentary year and the Queen's Speech sets out the government's agenda for the coming session. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Procession Coaches Revealed in Latest Palace Update
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
King Charles' Coronation Program Includes a Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles, Coronation Invitation
King Charles' Coronation Invitation Released by Buckingham Palace — Inside the Symbolism
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive in the royal carriage into the parade ring on day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2015 in Ascot, England
All About the Crowns That Will Be Used at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Family at Balmoral. Princess Anne tempts the queen's corgi, Sugar, with a ball, and the Duke of Edinburgh's dog, Candy, looks up at Queen Elizabeth, as with the duke and Prince Charles they walk in the grounds of Balmoral Castle during the royal family's summer holiday, August 1955. The castle, private property of the sovereign, at Deeside, West Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was bought by Prince Albert in 1852 for $31,000. The castle was rebuilt three years later. The castle was Queen Victoria's favorite residence and she often held court there. Since then the royal family have kept up the annual custom of staying at Balmoral during the shooting season. The sporting estate abounds with grouse and red deer.
Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Having a Pre-Coronation Break in Scotland — Just Like Queen Elizabeth?
Sarah Ferguson, King Charles
Sarah Ferguson Not Invited to King Charles' Coronation — but Prince Andrew Is Expected to Attend