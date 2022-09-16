King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Wales to Complete U.K. Tour Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

The visit was poignant for the couple, as the new monarch held the title of Prince of Wales for more than 60 years

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Simon Perry
Published on September 16, 2022 06:56 AM
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

King Charles III is continuing his tour of the United Kingdom following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The new British monarch, 73, was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, in Wales on Friday as they attended a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at Llandaff Cathedral in the capital city of Cardiff.

Charles and Camilla, 75, also received a Motion of Condolence at the Senedd, while the King is set to conduct audiences at Cardiff Castle and attend a reception for local charities with Camilla.

"Their Majesties will be greeted at the Cathedral by the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "A Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen will be led by the Dean. The Archbishop will give the address and the First Minister will be called upon to give a reading. The Bishop of Llandaff and Interfaith leaders will lead the prayers."

"After the Service has taken place, The King and The Queen Consort will undertake a short walkabout on Llandaff Green to meet with school children and members of the local community."

King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the life of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
King Charles. Frank Augstein - Pool/Getty Images

As the King and Queen Consort arrived by helicopter, the occasion was signaled with a royal gun salute from the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery at Cardiff Castle.

The visit is poignant for Camilla and Charles, as the monarch held the title of Prince of Wales for more than 60 years before becoming monarch immediately upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, who died September 8 at age 96.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Wales also marks the last country in the U.K. that the new monarch has visited since the Queen's death.

King Charles traveled to Belfast, Northern Ireland earlier this week with Queen Camilla. The couple arrived at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday, where they viewed the flowers, notes and other tributes left in honor of the late Queen.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at Llandaff Cathedral
Queen Camilla and King Charles. FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

They also greeted well-wishers outside the castle, including a corgi named Connie who caught the attention of King Charles. The monarch smiled and pointed at the dog before giving her a royal pet on the head.

"In the years since she began her long life of public service, my mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes," Charles said in speech during his visit. "Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our Family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard."

King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the life of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II.
King Charles. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Ireland as They Continue U.K. Tour Following Queen's Death

"My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts," he continued. At the very beginning of her life of service, The Queen made a pledge to dedicate herself to her country and her people and to maintain the principles of constitutional government. This promise she kept with steadfast faith. Now, with that shining example before me, and with God's help, I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland."

They attended engagements in Scotland on Monday, including the Queen's four children following her coffin in a procession through Edinburgh and later standing vigil inside St. Giles' Cathedral.

On Tuesday, Charles and Camilla returned to London to receive Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Buckingham Palace, which came from Scotland, accompanied by Princess Anne. The Queen's coffin then processed through London on Wednesday to Westminster Abbey, where it will lie in state as visitors pay their respects until the funeral.

Related Articles
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Queen Camilla Tells Well-Wishers 'We're Doing Our Best' After Queen Elizabeth's Death
HILLSBOROUGH, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 13: His Majesty King Charles III accompanied by the Queen Consort is greeted by members of the public including a woman with her pet corgi called Connie outside Hillsborough Castle on September 13, 2022 in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland. King Charles III is visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since ascending to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Ireland as They Continue U.K. Tour Following Queen's Death
King Charles III
First Portrait of King Charles Revealed — and Includes a Clear Tribute to His Mother
This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Queen Consort, held Audiences with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Prime Minister and Members of the Cabinet, and Opposition Party Leaders. . The Royal Family/Twitter
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Hold Their First Audiences at Buckingham Palace
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at St Giles Cathedral on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III joins the procession accompanying Her Majesty The Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral. The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family also attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen where it lies in rest for 24 hours before being transferred by air to London. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commissioning Ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base on December 7, 2017 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla ​​Wears Brooch Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth During Cathedral Service
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend a reception hosted by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy at Government House
King Charles and Queen Camilla Shut Down Former Twitter and Instagram Pages
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla Sit on Thrones for First Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III
See King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to Buckingham Palace After Queen's Death in Stunning Pic
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022
King Charles Makes First Appearance as Monarch Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to London Following Death of Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral
Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton Change Social Media to Duke and Duchess of Cornwall Titles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500o) William and Kate, the Duke and Catherine Princess of Wales, arrive just before the hearse convoy - The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Royals for Queen's Coffin Arrival at Buckingham Palace
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose at The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 at Sandringham
King Charles Officially Names Camilla as Queen Consort During First Speech as Monarch
princess-diana
Kate Middleton Is Set to Become Princess of Wales, Like Princess Diana Before Her
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Meghan Markle's 'Variety' Magazine Cover Delayed in Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Death