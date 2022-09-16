King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Wales to Complete U.K. Tour Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles III is continuing his tour of the United Kingdom following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The new British monarch, 73, was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, in Wales on Friday as they attended a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at Llandaff Cathedral in the capital city of Cardiff.

Charles and Camilla, 75, also received a Motion of Condolence at the Senedd, while the King is set to conduct audiences at Cardiff Castle and attend a reception for local charities with Camilla.

"Their Majesties will be greeted at the Cathedral by the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "A Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen will be led by the Dean. The Archbishop will give the address and the First Minister will be called upon to give a reading. The Bishop of Llandaff and Interfaith leaders will lead the prayers."

"After the Service has taken place, The King and The Queen Consort will undertake a short walkabout on Llandaff Green to meet with school children and members of the local community."

King Charles.

As the King and Queen Consort arrived by helicopter, the occasion was signaled with a royal gun salute from the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery at Cardiff Castle.

The visit is poignant for Camilla and Charles, as the monarch held the title of Prince of Wales for more than 60 years before becoming monarch immediately upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, who died September 8 at age 96.

Wales also marks the last country in the U.K. that the new monarch has visited since the Queen's death.

King Charles traveled to Belfast, Northern Ireland earlier this week with Queen Camilla. The couple arrived at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday, where they viewed the flowers, notes and other tributes left in honor of the late Queen.

Queen Camilla and King Charles.

They also greeted well-wishers outside the castle, including a corgi named Connie who caught the attention of King Charles. The monarch smiled and pointed at the dog before giving her a royal pet on the head.

"In the years since she began her long life of public service, my mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes," Charles said in speech during his visit. "Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our Family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard."

King Charles.

"My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts," he continued. At the very beginning of her life of service, The Queen made a pledge to dedicate herself to her country and her people and to maintain the principles of constitutional government. This promise she kept with steadfast faith. Now, with that shining example before me, and with God's help, I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland."

They attended engagements in Scotland on Monday, including the Queen's four children following her coffin in a procession through Edinburgh and later standing vigil inside St. Giles' Cathedral.

On Tuesday, Charles and Camilla returned to London to receive Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Buckingham Palace, which came from Scotland, accompanied by Princess Anne. The Queen's coffin then processed through London on Wednesday to Westminster Abbey, where it will lie in state as visitors pay their respects until the funeral.