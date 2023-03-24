King Charles and Queen Camilla's Trip to France Postponed Amid Riots Across The Country

King Charles and Queen Camilla have postponed their visit to France due to increasingly-violent riots across the country.

The visit had been under a cloud for several days as protests hit Paris and Bordeaux where Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, were scheduled to visit from Sunday.

The news broke in Paris early Friday via a statement from President Emmanuel Macron's office at the Elysee Palace. The BBC reported that this followed discussions with the U.K. government.

Buckingham Palace later issued a confirmation that Charles and Camilla would not be going to France — but they would continue with their plan to visit Germany later in the week.

"The King and The Queen Consort's State Visit to France has been postponed," the palace said. "Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found."

The visit to France was due to be the first tour of Charles's reign. It was put in doubt earlier this week when thousands of people took to the streets of Paris and elsewhere in France to protest against President Macron's decision to push through legislation raising the French retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote in Parliament.

Reuters reported that Tuesday marked the sixth night of unrest in the country. Macron, 45, is reportedly eager to "calm things down," the outlet added.

Palace officials said Wednesday that they were monitoring developments closely and taking advice from the U.K.'s Foreign and Commonwealth Office and their French counterparts.

The royal visit to France had been much-anticipated and involved a glittering state banquet at Chateau de Versailles on the outskirts of Paris. Charles and Camilla were also scheduled to visit Bordeaux in the southwest of France, to tour an organic vineyard.

Despite the cancellation of the French visit, the royals will still visit Germany from March 29, palace officials confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday.

This will see the royals visit Berlin, Brandenburg and Hamburg and receive a ceremonial welcome from President Steinmeier and Frau Büdenbender at the Brandenburg Gate (the first time any visiting head of state has received such a welcome at the site). The couple will also be guests of honor at a State Banquet, while Charles will address the federal legislature, the Bundestag.

Camilla and Frau Büdenbender are set to visit the Komische Opera in Berlin to learn more about the company's outreach projects and community engagement. While in Brandenburg, Charles will meet representatives from a joint German/U.K. military unit and see a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles.

It is now the couple's only scheduled trip abroad ahead of Charles and Camilla's May 6th coronation in London.

The tour was planned to "celebrate the U.K.'s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," a palace spokesperson said when the visit was announced earlier this month.

"It is also a chance to look forwards and show the many ways our countries are working in partnership, whether that be to tackle climate change; respond to the conflict in Ukraine; seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture," the spokesperson continued.

"As well as speaking to the strength of the United Kingdom's bilateral relationships with France and Germany, Their Majesties' visit will include engagements highlighting the importance of sustainability and community — key themes which have been embraced by citizens of all our countries. There will also be opportunities to reflect on the sacrifices and challenges of our shared past, out of which has come an enduring legacy of cooperation and reconciliation," the spokesperson added.