Fans Get First Glimpse of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Coronation Day on Their Way to Buckingham Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on their way to the coronation!

The royal couple traveled by car from their Clarence House home to Buckingham Palace on Saturday morning ahead of the official start to the coronation festivities. They waved to onlookers gathered along The Mall in London as they passed.

While King Charles appeared in a suit with a tie for the car ride, he will change for his crowning ceremony. Following tradition, the King, 74, and Queen, 75, will each wear two different robes during the coronation: the Robes of State and the Robes of Estate. Robes of State are worn on arrival at Westminster Abbey while the Robes of Estate are worn on departure and are traditionally more personalized.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to depart Buckingham Palace to make their way to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach in a parade known as the King's Procession. The carriage, which will be pulled by six Windsor Greys horses, was commissioned to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's 60th anniversary of acceding the throne in 2012 and has only ever conveyed the monarch, though occasionally accompanied by the consort or a visiting head of state.

According to the palace, the gilded crown on the top of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach was carved from oak from HMS Victory, and the coach's interior is inlaid with samples of woods, metals and other materials from buildings and places with specific connections to Britain and its history, including royal residences such as Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse; cathedrals including St. Paul's and Westminster Abbey; and historic ships, such as the Mary Rose.

The carriage will depart the palace through the Centre Gate and proceed down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street before arriving at Westminster Abbey, where the coronation will begin at 11 a.m. local time.

For the return trip from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace following the crowning, King Charles and Queen Camilla will ride in the Gold State Coach. Constructed in 1762 and first used by King George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament that year, the coach — which will be pulled by eight horses — has been used at every coronation since King William IV's crowning ceremony in 1831.

Queen Elizabeth rode in it to and from her coronation in 1953 — but with its age, it is a bumpy ride. The monarch, who died in September, reportedly called traveling in the carriage "horrible."