How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Be Each Other's 'Source of Strength' on Coronation Day

"Charles and Camilla have been through so much together. To the degree to which he will need reassurance, she will be there," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE

By Simon Perry
Published on April 5, 2023 01:52 PM
STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200HRS TUESDAY 4TH APRIL 2023 -The King and The Queen Consort - credit Hugo Burnand
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: Hugo Burnand / Buckingham Palace

When King Charles is crowned on May 6, he will have the woman he loves, Queen Camilla, crowned alongside him — just like his grandfather King George VI.

While Charles, 74, has prepared for being monarch for decades as the heir to the throne, George VI had the crown thrust upon him after the sudden abdication of his brother King Edward VIII in 1936. A nervous man who stuttered and needed help with his speech-making skills, George VI had the unwavering support of his wife Elizabeth who was a forthright and confident woman.

"The times were very different in 1937, but as was the case with George VI for very different reasons, Camilla is a source of great strength for Charles," says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, whose new book George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy is out now. "As before, they were a very tight partnership, a very intertwined one, and that's the case today as well with Charles and Camilla."

"In both cases they were very different personalities, but in both instances the source of strength was important," she adds.

Arguably, Camilla, 75, who married Charles 17 years ago, is likely to need a different kind of reassurance as she was not born into royal life and had a late introduction to the rules and protocols.

"We are talking about two people who have been divorced and whose romance was fairly notorious, and that does bring along with it a whole different set of judgments and assumptions from others that were not the case in 1937," Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE.

king george coronation
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and King George VI on the balcony at Buckingham Palace May 12, 1937 after the coronation of King George VI. Getty Images

"George VI had taken the throne after his older brother wanted to marry a woman who had been divorced twice and was untenable in those days. That simply couldn't happen in a religious or constitutional sense," she says.

The author, who has also written well-received books on Charles and his late mother Queen Elizabeth, adds that Charles doesn't need much help in the front-facing element of his role, such as speech-making and public appearances.

She adds, "Charles and Camilla have been through so much together. To the degree to which he will need reassurance, she will be there. Charles can stand in front of a group and be very comfortable about it — unlike George VI who had to really work on it."

king george coronation, George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy
From the book "George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy" by Sally Bedell Smith. Copyright © 2023 by Sally Bedell Smith. Published by Random House, an imprint and division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. Random House

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"It was sheer determination on his part and a lot of practice to learn not very many lines. It was really poignant in a way how much he had to work to do something like that."

Like his grandfather, Charles is preparing for his coronation by studying all the elements that make up the formal and religious ceremony.

"Charles has been taking instructions from the Archbishop of Canterbury and George VI and Queen Elizabeth met with the then Archbishop and prayed with him. They took the traditions and rituals very seriously," Bedell Smith says. "I have no doubt that Charles and Camilla are doing so as well."

Related Articles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
king george coronation
A Look Back at King George VI's 1937 Coronation Ahead of His Grandson King Charles's
King Edward VIII, King George VI
Why the Last King to Be Crowned, George VI, Was the Perfect Spare to His Brother Edward VIII
King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla Star in New Portrait as More Coronation Details Are Announced
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
Queen Camilla Makes First Appearance After Buckingham Palace Uses 'Queen' Title for First Time
29 March 2023, Berlin: King Charles III of Great Britain (front l) greets fans at the Brandenburg Gate alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Before his coronation in May 2023, the British king and his royal wife will visit Germany for three days.
King Charles Has Hilarious Reply for Fan Who Tried to Hand Him Burger King Crown
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Where the Royal Family Is Rehearsing for King Charles' Coronation
king charles, prince george
Prince George and Queen Camilla's Grandkids' Roles in King Charles' Coronation Revealed!
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
King Charles, Coronation Invitation
King Charles' Coronation Invitation Released by Buckingham Palace — Inside the Symbolism
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
How to See King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Jewels After the Crowning Ceremony
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (
Will Kate Middleton Break Tradition by Not Wearing a Tiara to the Coronation?
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend King Charles' Coronation? What We Know So Far
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make Royal History at Their Coronation This May
king charles, queen Camilla, prince william, prince harry, queen elizabeth
Royal Photographer Arthur Edwards Reveals What You Don't Know About King Charles and Queen Camilla
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Oil Consecrated in Jerusalem as Countdown Continues