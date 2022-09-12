Royals King Charles and Queen Camilla Sit on Thrones for First Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death The new monarch met with over 900 members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 08:51 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla are taking their place on thrones. At Westminster Hall in London, the new monarch was joined by wife Camilla, Queen Consort, as they met with 900 members of the legislative body and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. In his reply to the address, the King said he was "deeply grateful" for the outpouring of support and also pledged allegiance to the country's constitutional monarchy. "I cannot help but feel the weight of history, which surrounds us," King Charles, 73, said. "While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation," the new monarch said. "This vow, she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which with God's help and your counsels I am resolved faithfully to follow." King Charles also appeared emotional as "God Save the King" was sung in his presence for the first time. Camilla, 75, also joined in the U.K.'s national anthem. King Charles Arrives at Buckingham Palace for a Busy Fourth Day as Monarch DAN KITWOOD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images King Charles' address took place in the same chamber where his mother will lie in state later this week. She died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96. The King will now undertake a four-nation mourning tour, with Monday marking the next part of the Queen's journey to her final resting place in Windsor. Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Queen Elizabeth's coffin will travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which is the official residence of the monarch in Scotland, to St. Giles' Cathedral, where it will be stationed for one day of public viewing before it is flown to London. Princess Anne Curtsies to Her Mother Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Emotional Moment The national period of mourning will last until the Queen's funeral, which will take place next on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.