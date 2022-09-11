King Charles and Queen Camilla Shut Down Former Twitter and Instagram Pages

Prior to the Queen’s death, the Clarence House Instagram and Twitter accounts followed the couple. With King Charles now officially monarch, these pages will no longer be updated

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle, Editorial Assistant PEOPLE
Zoey Lyttle

Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University.

Published on September 11, 2022 10:11 AM
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend a reception hosted by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy at Government House
Camilla and Prince Charles at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Photo: Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty Images

As the late Queen Elizabeth's son and his wife take their roles as King and Queen, they will also use new social media accounts.

The new King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort will now use the official Royal Family social media accounts.

The Clarence House account, which previously followed Charles and Camilla's royal work, remains active on both Twitter and Instagram. However, the bios now read, "This account is no longer being updated. Please follow @theroyalfamily for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose at The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 at Sandringham
Prince Charles and Camilla at Sandringham Flower Show. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton's shared social media pages also already reflect their new titles. The royal couple's official Instagram account now runs under the username @PrinceandPrincessofWales, and @KensingtonRoyal on Twitter has updated its name from Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Prince and Princess of Wales.

On the day of Queen Elizabeth's death, the official Royal Family Instagram posted an official statement, marking the first time the social media profile called him "His Majesty The King." Since then, the account has uploaded a clip from King Charles III's official proclamation as monarch and his 10-minute first address to the nation.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall, Stanford on Soar, Loughborough, where they met with patients and staff and had a tour of the gym and prosthetics workshop.
Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Images

King Charles III's speech, which also aired on television, honored his mother's unwavering "dedication and devotion as Sovereign" and "fearless embrace of progress." The heartfelt tribute was punctuated by His Majesty's renewal of the late Queen's "promise of lifelong service."

