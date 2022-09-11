Royals King Charles and Queen Camilla Shut Down Former Twitter and Instagram Pages Prior to the Queen’s death, the Clarence House Instagram and Twitter accounts followed the couple. With King Charles now officially monarch, these pages will no longer be updated By Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle Instagram Twitter Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 11, 2022 10:11 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Camilla and Prince Charles at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Photo: Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty Images As the late Queen Elizabeth's son and his wife take their roles as King and Queen, they will also use new social media accounts. The new King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort will now use the official Royal Family social media accounts. The Clarence House account, which previously followed Charles and Camilla's royal work, remains active on both Twitter and Instagram. However, the bios now read, "This account is no longer being updated. Please follow @theroyalfamily for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort." King Charles Officially Proclaimed Monarch in First-Ever Televised Ceremony Prince Charles and Camilla at Sandringham Flower Show. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton's shared social media pages also already reflect their new titles. The royal couple's official Instagram account now runs under the username @PrinceandPrincessofWales, and @KensingtonRoyal on Twitter has updated its name from Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Prince and Princess of Wales. On the day of Queen Elizabeth's death, the official Royal Family Instagram posted an official statement, marking the first time the social media profile called him "His Majesty The King." Since then, the account has uploaded a clip from King Charles III's official proclamation as monarch and his 10-minute first address to the nation. Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Images Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! King Charles III's speech, which also aired on television, honored his mother's unwavering "dedication and devotion as Sovereign" and "fearless embrace of progress." The heartfelt tribute was punctuated by His Majesty's renewal of the late Queen's "promise of lifelong service."