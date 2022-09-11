King Charles and Queen Camilla Shut Down Former Twitter and Instagram Pages

As the late Queen Elizabeth's son and his wife take their roles as King and Queen, they will also use new social media accounts.

The new King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort will now use the official Royal Family social media accounts.

The Clarence House account, which previously followed Charles and Camilla's royal work, remains active on both Twitter and Instagram. However, the bios now read, "This account is no longer being updated. Please follow @theroyalfamily for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort."

Prince Charles and Camilla at Sandringham Flower Show. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton's shared social media pages also already reflect their new titles. The royal couple's official Instagram account now runs under the username @PrinceandPrincessofWales, and @KensingtonRoyal on Twitter has updated its name from Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Prince and Princess of Wales.

On the day of Queen Elizabeth's death, the official Royal Family Instagram posted an official statement, marking the first time the social media profile called him "His Majesty The King." Since then, the account has uploaded a clip from King Charles III's official proclamation as monarch and his 10-minute first address to the nation.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles III's speech, which also aired on television, honored his mother's unwavering "dedication and devotion as Sovereign" and "fearless embrace of progress." The heartfelt tribute was punctuated by His Majesty's renewal of the late Queen's "promise of lifelong service."