King Charles III and Queen Camilla are celebrating some very special birthdays.

This week, the new King, 73, and the Queen Consort, 75, delivered the first set of cards to hundreds of people celebrating their 100th and 105th birthdays across the United Kingdom, Buckingham Palace said.

Currently, thousands of birthday cards are sent from Buckingham Palace each year to residents celebrating their 100th and 105th birthdays, and every year thereafter. Those celebrating their 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries also receive a card, and every year thereafter, as well.

The tradition dates back to 1917, amid the reign of King George V, though cards were previously not delivered after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September. During the late monarch's reign, approximately 1.3 million cards were sent to mark birthdays and anniversaries across the U.K., the Realms and the Overseas Territories, per Buckingham Palace.

The new cards feature a photograph of Charles and Camilla that was taken in summer 2018.

According to Buckingham Palace, several veterans of World War II were recipients of the first birthday cards from the royal pair, including Ruth Park-Pearson.

Park-Pearson, who was born in Glasgow in 1922 and served in the Women's Royal Naval Service (the WRENS), celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday.

Surrounded by many of her six children, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, the woman told the BBC that she served under Queen Elizabeth's father, George VI, and was excited to now receive warm wishes from the third monarch of her lifetime.

"You don't think about it at the time, it's not until later you realize just sort of how old you are suddenly. You think, my goodness me, I remember the old King," she told the outlet.

Park-Pearson continued that she received "so many wonderful presents and flowers" from her large family, and jokingly added, "I could start a flower shop, almost."