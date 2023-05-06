King Charles and Queen Camilla Ride in Historic Coach Back to Buckingham Palace After Coronation

The newly crowned couple rode in the Gold State Coach, which has been used at every coronation since King William IV's coronation in 1831

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 08:31 AM
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been crowned at their coronation — and they're returning to Buckingham Palace in style.

The royal couple left Westminster Abbey following their crowning ceremony in the Gold State Coach, a historic carriage that was constructed in 1762 and first used by King George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament that year. The coach, which weighs four tons and was drawn by eight horses on the coronation day, has been used at every coronation since King William IV's crowning ceremony in 1831.

Queen Elizabeth rode in the spectacular carriage to and from her coronation in 1953, and the coach was ceremoniously rolled down the Mall during her Platinum Jubilee pageant in June 2022. Buckingham Palace previously announced that today's team of Windsor Grey steeds are named Icon, Shadow, Milford Haven, Newark, Echo, Knightsbridge, Meg and Tyrone.

Coach used for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom 1953. The Gold State Coach is an enclosed, eight horse-drawn carriage used by the British Royal Family. Commissioned in 1760, it was built in the London workshops of Samuel Butler. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
The Gold State Coach in 1953. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty

Due to its age, the Gold State Coach isn't the most comfortable way to travel. Queen Elizabeth called traveling in the carriage "horrible" while Queen Victoria spoke of its "distressing oscillation," Associated Press reported. William IV, the Sailor King, likened the ride to "being aboard a ship tossing in a rough sea."

Coronation organizer Edward Fitzalan-Howard — otherwise known as Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk — said fans can look forward to a grand parade back to Buckingham Palace.

"After the coronation service itself, they'll return in the Gold State Coach, with an enormous procession with all the pageantry that Britain can muster," the Earl Marshal said in a video shared on Twitter.

Britain's Camilla walks wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Getty (2)

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the crowning ceremony in a different — and much more modern — ride. They traveled in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which was commissioned to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's 60th anniversary of acceding the throne in 2012. The carriage was first used at the State Opening of Parliament in June 2014 — and is most likely a much smoother ride than the Gold State Coach. It even has air conditioning, heating and hydraulic suspension!

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla's procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace — called the Coronation Procession — is just 1.3 miles, a fraction of the 4.5-mile route Queen Elizabeth made following her crowning ceremony. The 1953 parade ride took 16,000 participants two hours to complete, the Royal Family states.

Related Articles
King Charles III Coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Coronation Procession Following Crowning
Laura Lopes, Queen Camilla's daughter arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London
Queen Camilla's Children and Grandchildren Arrive at Coronation for Her Historic Crowning
Britain's Camilla walks wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Crowned! See the Exact Moment from Their Coronation
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Kate Middleton's Parents, Michael and Carole, and Siblings Pippa and James Attend King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
All About Queen Camilla's Coronation Outfit and Commanding Crown — Including Nods to Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III Coronation
Prince William Kneels Before His Father King Charles in Emotional Coronation Moment
King Charles III Coronation
Queen Camilla's Grandsons Play Special Role in Her Coronation Alongside King Charles
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York travelling in a state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Andrew Attends Brother King Charles' Coronation Despite Leaving Public Royal Duties
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George Plays a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey
All About Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit — Including Her Surprising Headpiece
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Officially Queen Camilla! Royal Family Removes 'Consort' from Her Title on Website
King Charles III walks wearing St Edward's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey
Every Photo from the Coronation of King Charles III
Edward Enninful (R) and Katy Perry arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Attend King Charles' Coronation
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Royal fans pose for a photo as they line the route of the 'King's Procession', a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey
Crowd Goers Camp Out For King Charles' Coronation: 'I Have Had No Sleep At All'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry Is All Smiles as He Arrives at Westminster Abbey for King Charles' Coronation