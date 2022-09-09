King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to London Following Death of Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are back in the heart of England.

The senior royals returned to London Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth, who died "peacefully" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. Their arrival was poignant, as it marked their first time in the capital city as monarch and consort.

Later Friday, the new King will meet with the newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss and deliver a speech to the nation at 6 p.m. local time.

Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, had traveled to the Queen's side in the Scottish Highlands after Buckingham Palace announced that her doctors were "concerned" for Her Majesty's health. Charles had been in Scotland Wednesday, carrying out engagements.

There, they were joined by Princess Anne, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Harry, who was in Europe this week with wife Meghan Markle for a series of charity visits.

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty

Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral Castle first Friday morning, followed by King Charles and Queen Camilla; Prince William was seen departing the royal family's Scottish residence later in the day.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," officials said in a statement. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Queen's eldest son immediately ascended to the role of monarch upon her death, becoming King Charles III. Camilla will also now be styled as Queen Consort, an honor Queen Elizabeth directly expressed her wishes for in February.

Charles was further referred to as "His Majesty, the King" on letterhead from Buckingham Palace, in his first statement as monarch following the death of his mother.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles said.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," the King concluded.