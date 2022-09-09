See King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to Buckingham Palace After Queen's Death in Stunning Pic

King Charles and Queen Camilla were seen returning to Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in a stunning photo

Published on September 9, 2022 01:27 PM
King Charles III
King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have entered Buckingham Palace for the first time since the new King became the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, the couple was photographed arriving back at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

A stunning portrait, taken from behind, shows King Charles, 73, and Queen Camilla, 75, walking through the palace gates, dressed all in black.

The pair were welcomed by mourners singing "God Save the King" and cheering for them as they returned, having been at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the new King's mother Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96 after a 70-year reign.

King Charles, who addressed the nation on Friday afternoon as monarch for the first time, will be proclaimed King at the Accession Council on Saturday at St. James's Palace, an event which will be televised for the first time.

The Queen's eldest son immediately ascended to the role of monarch upon her death, becoming King Charles III. Camilla will also now be styled as Queen Consort, an honor Queen Elizabeth directly expressed her wishes for in February.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, Prince George of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on a balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in June 2022. Hannah McKay/getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla had traveled to Queen Elizabeth's side in the Scottish Highlands after Buckingham Palace announced that her doctors were "concerned" for Her Majesty's health. King Charles had been in Scotland Wednesday, carrying out engagements.

There, they were joined by Princess Anne, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Harry, who was in Europe this week with his wife Meghan Markle for a series of charity visits.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," officials said in a statement. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

King Charles was further referred to as "His Majesty, the King" on letterhead from Buckingham Palace, in his first statement as monarch following the death of his mother.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he said.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," the King continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," he concluded.

