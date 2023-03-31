King Charles and Queen Camilla Give Rare Glimpse of Royal Travel in Germany

King Charles and Queen Camilla gave a peek into what it's like to ride in royal style during their three-day state visit to Germany.

On Friday morning, the Royal Family posted an Instagram video of the King, 74, and Queen Consort, 75, riding the train from Berlin to their next destination.

"Heading to Hamburg for our final day of #RoyalVisitGermany! 🇩🇪," courtiers captioned the clip, also sharing the message in German.

In the quick snippet, Charles and Camilla sat side by side with binders and beverages before them. The King took tea, while the Queen Consort had water. The royal couple appeared to take advantage of the two-hour trip to review notes, likely preparing for the full day of engagements that awaited them in Hamburg.

Back in Britain, the royal family is known to rely on the Royal Train for transport to engagements outside of London, and view it as a home away from home — complete with an office, sleeping quarters and dining areas.

"The train seems to be the one place where, when away from home, the Queen and her family can truly relax out of the public gaze," author Brian Hoey wrote in At Home With the Queen of Queen Elizabeth.

"When jet travel has in most cases reduced the longest journeys to a single day, Prince Charles says he gains a lot of pleasure just looking out of the window at the countryside of Britain passing by," he added.

King Charles and Queen Camilla had a busy day in Hamburg, their third and final day in Germany. On their last day of their first overseas visit, the royal couple paid their respects at two World War II-era memorials and were welcomed at Hamburg City Hall, parting ways for Charles to take a green energy boat tour and Camilla to visit a local elementary school.

The royals reunited for a celebratory reception at the Schuppen 52 warehouse venue with over a thousand guests from youth groups, local organizations and more. King Charles raised a pint at the rollicking reception, before he and his wife bid farewell for Hamburg Airport to fly home.

The trip to Germany is currently the couple's only scheduled trip abroad ahead of their May 6 coronation in London. The tour was planned to "celebrate the U.K.'s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," a palace spokesperson previously said.

The trip was supposed to start last Sunday in France, but was postponed at the last minute amid national protests over President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age.