King Charles and Queen Camilla Give Rare Glimpse of Royal Travel in Germany

The King and Queen Consort worked side by side with binders and beverages in the quick clip shared to social media

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 03:36 PM
31 March 2023, Hamburg: King Charles III of Great Britain and royal wife Camilla smile on arrival at Hamburg City Hall. At the end of their three-day trip to Germany, the British king and his wife visit the Hanseatic city of Hamburg.
Photo: Georg Wendt/picture alliance via Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla gave a peek into what it's like to ride in royal style during their three-day state visit to Germany.

On Friday morning, the Royal Family posted an Instagram video of the King, 74, and Queen Consort, 75, riding the train from Berlin to their next destination.

"Heading to Hamburg for our final day of #RoyalVisitGermany! 🇩🇪," courtiers captioned the clip, also sharing the message in German.

In the quick snippet, Charles and Camilla sat side by side with binders and beverages before them. The King took tea, while the Queen Consort had water. The royal couple appeared to take advantage of the two-hour trip to review notes, likely preparing for the full day of engagements that awaited them in Hamburg.

Back in Britain, the royal family is known to rely on the Royal Train for transport to engagements outside of London, and view it as a home away from home — complete with an office, sleeping quarters and dining areas.

"The train seems to be the one place where, when away from home, the Queen and her family can truly relax out of the public gaze," author Brian Hoey wrote in At Home With the Queen of Queen Elizabeth.

"When jet travel has in most cases reduced the longest journeys to a single day, Prince Charles says he gains a lot of pleasure just looking out of the window at the countryside of Britain passing by," he added.

camilla queen consort, king charles
JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla had a busy day in Hamburg, their third and final day in Germany. On their last day of their first overseas visit, the royal couple paid their respects at two World War II-era memorials and were welcomed at Hamburg City Hall, parting ways for Charles to take a green energy boat tour and Camilla to visit a local elementary school.

The royals reunited for a celebratory reception at the Schuppen 52 warehouse venue with over a thousand guests from youth groups, local organizations and more. King Charles raised a pint at the rollicking reception, before he and his wife bid farewell for Hamburg Airport to fly home.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The trip to Germany is currently the couple's only scheduled trip abroad ahead of their May 6 coronation in London. The tour was planned to "celebrate the U.K.'s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," a palace spokesperson previously said.

The trip was supposed to start last Sunday in France, but was postponed at the last minute amid national protests over President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age.

Related Articles
camilla queen consort
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Victoria's Sapphire Brooch in Germany — Inside the Significance
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort arrive at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
King Charles and Queen Camilla Arrive in Germany for First Tour of the New Reign
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Queen Camilla Sparkles in Greville Tiara and Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Necklace at State Banquet
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles Announces New Royal Role Ahead of Germany Trip, Following in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Trip to France Postponed Amid Riots Across the Country
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
Charles and Camilla Announce the Destination of Their First Royal Tour as King and Queen
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive at Bolton Town House
How Protests in France Could Affect King Charles and Queen Camilla's First Overseas Visit of New Reign
King Charles III addresses the Bundestag, the German federal parliament, Berlin, as part of the state visit to Germany
King Charles Receives Standing Ovation After Historic Speech at German Parliament
29 March 2023, Berlin: King Charles III of Great Britain (front l) greets fans at the Brandenburg Gate alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Before his coronation in May 2023, the British king and his royal wife will visit Germany for three days.
King Charles Has Hilarious Reply for Fan Who Tried to Hand Him Burger King Crown
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Why Prince Harry Won't See Brother Prince William and Father King Charles While He's in the U.K.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry Skips Third Day of Proceedings in Phone Hacking Lawsuit as Hearing Continues
Queen Consort Camilla arrives at Cheltenham Festival for Ladies' Day
Queen Camilla Is Off to the Races! Royal Wears Queen Elizabeth's Horse Brooch at Cheltenham Festival
king charles, queen Camilla, prince william, prince harry, queen elizabeth
Royal Photographer Arthur Edwards Reveals What You Don't Know About King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Colchester Castle on March 7, 2023 in Colchester, England.
Queen Camilla Forced to Cancel Royal Outings for Unexpected Reason — as King Charles Continues Plans
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Oil Consecrated in Jerusalem as Countdown Continues
King Charles and President Biden
White House Says 'The U.S. Will Be Represented' at King Charles' Coronation