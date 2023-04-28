King Charles and Queen Camilla Pose for Regal New Portraits Ahead of Coronation Day

King Charles and Queen Camilla are the subjects of new royal portraits ahead of their coronation day.

Buckingham Palace released a set of three new photographs of the royal couple on Friday, just eight days before King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, are crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The images were captured by British photographer Hugo Burnand, the couple's wedding photographer, in March. They show the King and the Queen Consort in the Blue Drawing Room in Buckingham Palace.

For the photo series, Charles wore an Anderson & Sheppard suit and a Turnbull & Asser shirt, while Camilla donned a blue wool crepe coat dress designed by Fiona Clare. Queen Camilla also wore the late Queen Elizabeth's pearl drop earrings set with a sapphire and ruby. The pearl necklace is from Camilla's private collection, according to Buckingham Palace.

King Charles and Queen Camilla. Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Wire

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation day is set to be part of an unforgettable weekend-long celebration, where royal style will be front and center.

Buckingham Palace announced in February that Queen Camilla will wear a historic royal heirloom during the event: the spectacular Queen Mary's Crown.

The crown, set with 2,200 diamonds, was worn by Queen Mary — the late Queen Elizabeth's grandmother — when she took part in the coronation alongside her husband, King George V, in 1911.

King Charles. Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Wire

It will be slightly altered to include a special touch honoring Queen Elizabeth. Work is underway to reset the headpiece with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds — which are part of the famous Cullinan diamond, the largest ever found — that were part of the late monarch's personal jewelry collection, which she often wore as brooches.

The choice to wear an existing crown as a Queen Consort (rather than a new commission) hasn't been done since the 18th century, when Queen Caroline, consort of George II, wore Mary of Modena's crown.

The palace noted the decision was made "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency."

Queen Camilla. Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Wire

As for King Charles, he will wear two crowns at his coronation.

The monarch will be crowned with the St. Edward Crown, which was first created for King Charles II in 1661 and was a replacement for the previous crown that had been melted down in 1649. According to the palace, the original was thought to date back to the 11th-century royal saint, Edward the Confessor, who was the last Anglo-Saxon king of England.

He will then swap the headpiece for the more commonly used Imperial State Crown as he leaves the ceremony.

The Imperial State Crown was also worn by Queen Elizabeth for her coronation, and was last seen on the monarch's coffin at her funeral in September.

The crowns were removed from their exhibit at the Tower of London for modifications, but on May 26, they will return to be displayed in a new exhibit in the Jewel House.