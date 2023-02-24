King Charles and Queen Camilla Use New Portrait — First Seen Displayed in the Palace — for a Special Card

Those celebrating a special birthday are in for a glamorous treat when they check the mail

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 10:13 AM
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

A glamorous new portrait of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is in the mail.

During the King's meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at Buckingham Palace earlier this month, a previously unseen picture of King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, was displayed on a table behind them. The image appeared to be a formal portrait of the couple taken during the first state banquet of the monarch's reign in November 2022, when Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, made his three-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

Now, the portrait is being used for a special reason: to celebrate the 100th birthdays of U.K. residents!

In a post shared on Twitter by Colchester Borough Homes on Feb. 24, they wrote that Catherine Ford had received a card featuring the new snap from the King and Queen Consort to celebrate her milestone birthday. In a better look at the new portrait, King Charles and Queen Camilla smile and stand close together in their formal wear, complete with Camilla wearing the Belgian Sapphire tiara, previously worn by Queen Elizabeth II.

Twitter user SpikeArmstrong also shared photos of his grandfather's birthday card on social media, sharing a look at the message inside.

"My wife and I are so pleased to know that you are celebrating your one hundredth birthday on 21st February, 2023," the message from the King said. "This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion."

The note was signed by both Charles and Camilla, both completing their signatures with an "R," standing for "Rex" (Latin for king) or "Regina" (Latin for queen), respectively.

King Charles and Queen Camilla sent out their first round of birthday cards from the palace shortly after Charles became monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

However, those cards featured a photo of the royal couple from the summer of 2018.

Thousands of birthday cards are sent from Buckingham Palace each year to residents celebrating their 100th and 105th birthdays...and every year thereafter. Couples celebrating their 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries receive a card as well.

The tradition dates back to 1917 during the reign of King George V. During Queen Elizabeth's reign, approximately 1.3 million cards were sent to mark birthdays and anniversaries across the U.K., the realms and the overseas territories, per Buckingham Palace.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty

To receive a card, residents must apply online with a copy of the celebrant's birth certificate or passport. Only current citizens of the U.K., countries where King Charles is head of state or U.K. overseas territories are eligible to receive messages.

Related Articles
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles Displays Glamorous New Photo with Queen Camilla While Meeting Ukraine's President
The Royal Family. King Charles and Queen Camilla Send Cards to Hundreds Celebrating Milestone Birthdays. The first birthday cards from The King and The Queen Consort arrive in the post
King Charles and Queen Camilla Continue Royal Tradition of Celebrating Britons on Their 100th Birthdays
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make Royal History at Their Coronation This May
americans-obsessed-queen-elizabeth-ii
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How King Charles and the Royals Are Spending Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day Following Her Death
Hugo Burnand, the official wedding photographer for the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, holds a print of one of his photographs taken at Clarence House on April 30, 2011 in London, England. The royal couple were married yesterday at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Photographer Announced — and He's Been Behind the Camera for Royal Weddings
King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace, London
King Charles Hosts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace During Surprise Visit to the U.K.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (12973384md) Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022
King Charles Changes Style of Social Media Statements That Queen Elizabeth Used — See the Tweak
Britain's King Charles III receives flowers as he visits the University of East London to mark the University's 125th anniversary and open a new frontline medical teaching hub on February 8, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers
King Charles and Queen Camilla Welcome Genocide Survivors to Buckingham Palace for Holocaust Memorial Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Welcome Genocide Survivors to Palace to Mark Holocaust Memorial Day
A handout picture received from Britain's Royal Mail in London on February 7, 2023, shows the new King Charles III 1st class stamp.
See What's Missing in New Stamps Honoring the Reign of King Charles
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Gets a New Website — and a Totally British Playlist
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2L), and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) listen as Britain's King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit
King Charles III and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa smile during a formal farewell at Buckingham Palace on November 23, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles Wraps First State Visit of His Reign with Goodbye to South African President
Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Queen Mathilde of Belgium Stars in New 50th Birthday Portraits — Which Will Also Grace Stamps!