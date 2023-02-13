King Charles Displays Glamorous New Photo with Queen Camilla While Meeting Ukraine's President

King Charles III put out a new photo with Queen Camilla while meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine last week.

The King, 74, met Zelenskyy, 45, for the first time at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday after the Ukrainian leader made a surprise speech in the House of Parliament and met U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The British monarch welcomed Zelenskyy to the 1844 Room, one of the palace's many state rooms, where a previously unseen picture of King Charles and Queen Camilla was framed and displayed on a table behind them.

A closer look reveals the image to be a formal portrait of the royal couple seemingly taken during the first state banquet of Charles' reign in November 2022. The diplomatic dinner was held in honor of Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, during his three-day state visit to the U.K.

As seen in the new picture, where the royal couple stood close together, Camilla, 75, popped in a royal blue gown that complemented her husband's Order of the Garter sash in the same shade.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the state dinner as they helped host Ramaphosa's visit in their elevated royal roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. They took on the new titles following Charles' accession upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Camilla tested positive for coronavirus. The news comes nearly a year to the day after her first diagnosis with COVID-19 was announced.

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," the palace said in a statement. "With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."

Last February, Clarence House announced that Camilla tested positive for COVID. The royal tested positive four days after Charles entered self-isolation following his own positive coronavirus diagnosis.

In a short statement issued on Feb. 14, 2022, a spokesman at Clarence House said, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines." The palace added at the time that Camilla was tripled-vaccinated against the viral disease.

About a month later, in March 2022, the then-Duchess of Cornwall discussed her lingering symptoms during a meeting at Clarence House.

"It's taken three weeks and still can't get shot of it," Camilla told rowers Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston and Charlotte Irving, according to Hello! magazine. "Probably my voice might suddenly go, and I might start coughing and spluttering."