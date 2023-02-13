King Charles Displays Glamorous New Photo with Queen Camilla While Meeting Ukraine's President

The framed photo was seemingly taken during the first state visit of King Charles' reign

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 02:30 PM
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

King Charles III put out a new photo with Queen Camilla while meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine last week.

The King, 74, met Zelenskyy, 45, for the first time at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday after the Ukrainian leader made a surprise speech in the House of Parliament and met U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The British monarch welcomed Zelenskyy to the 1844 Room, one of the palace's many state rooms, where a previously unseen picture of King Charles and Queen Camilla was framed and displayed on a table behind them.

A closer look reveals the image to be a formal portrait of the royal couple seemingly taken during the first state banquet of Charles' reign in November 2022. The diplomatic dinner was held in honor of Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, during his three-day state visit to the U.K.

King Charles III (L) welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) at Buckingham Palace, in London, ahead of an audience during his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of Ukraine
AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As seen in the new picture, where the royal couple stood close together, Camilla, 75, popped in a royal blue gown that complemented her husband's Order of the Garter sash in the same shade.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the state dinner as they helped host Ramaphosa's visit in their elevated royal roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. They took on the new titles following Charles' accession upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

King Charles
Aaron Chown/Getty

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Camilla tested positive for coronavirus. The news comes nearly a year to the day after her first diagnosis with COVID-19 was announced.

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," the palace said in a statement. "With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."

Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Last February, Clarence House announced that Camilla tested positive for COVID. The royal tested positive four days after Charles entered self-isolation following his own positive coronavirus diagnosis.

In a short statement issued on Feb. 14, 2022, a spokesman at Clarence House said, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines." The palace added at the time that Camilla was tripled-vaccinated against the viral disease.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

About a month later, in March 2022, the then-Duchess of Cornwall discussed her lingering symptoms during a meeting at Clarence House.

"It's taken three weeks and still can't get shot of it," Camilla told rowers Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston and Charlotte Irving, according to Hello! magazine. "Probably my voice might suddenly go, and I might start coughing and spluttering."

Related Articles
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Second Time, Cancels Week's Engagements
camilla cornwall in london
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Shares Lingering Effects from COVID-19: 'My Voice Might Suddenly Go'
King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace, London
King Charles Hosts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace During Surprise Visit to the U.K.
Britain's King Charles III receives flowers as he visits the University of East London to mark the University's 125th anniversary and open a new frontline medical teaching hub on February 8, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Gets a New Website — and a Totally British Playlist
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (12973384md) Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022
King Charles Changes Style of Social Media Statements That Queen Elizabeth Used — See the Tweak
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How King Charles and the Royals Are Spending Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day Following Her Death
King Charles and Queen Camilla Welcome Genocide Survivors to Buckingham Palace for Holocaust Memorial Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Welcome Genocide Survivors to Palace to Mark Holocaust Memorial Day
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles III's Coronation: Everything to Know About the Ceremony and Celebration
King Charles III and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa smile during a formal farewell at Buckingham Palace on November 23, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles Wraps First State Visit of His Reign with Goodbye to South African President
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2L), and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) listen as Britain's King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa laugh during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Prince Edward Plays Major Role During Brother King Charles' First State Visit
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa items, including a photograph of President Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II, displayed as part of the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace
King Charles Views Queen Elizabeth's Famous 21st Birthday Speech During South Africa State Visit
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) at the Corinthia Hotel
Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcome South African President for First State Visit of New Reign