Goals! King Charles and Queen Camilla Meet Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney at Wrexham Stadium

The King and Queen Consort walked the field with the American actors, who co-own the Welsh soccer team

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on December 9, 2022 08:32 AM
king charles, queen Camilla, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney
Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are kicking off the weekend with a sporty start!

On Friday, the senior royals visited Wrexham Association Football Club in Wrexham, North Wales to learn more about the redevelopment of the soccer club, which Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased in 2021.

The royal couple were welcomed to the Racecourse Ground stadium by local officials, and walked through the Player's Tunnel for an authentic experience.

They then met Wrexham executives Fleur Robinson and Humphrey Kerr, and were personally escorted onto the pitch by Reynolds, 46, and McElhenney, 45. The American actors bought the Welsh soccer club in February 2021 with the goal of taking the "historic yet struggling" fifth-tier team to the next level, according to FX. The ambitious acquisition inspired the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, and season one hit Hulu in August.

king charles, queen Camilla, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty

The King, 74, and Queen Consort, 75, likely chatted with the co-chairman about the Wrexham's storied history. The team was established in 1864, and remains famed today as the oldest football club in Wales and the third-oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has also won the Welsh World Cup a record 23 times, and the Racecourse Ground is the oldest international stadium in the world that still hosts international games.

After spending time with the stars, King Charles and Queen Camilla met with the First, Women's and Youth Teams based at Wrexham and posed for a photo. They proceeded to ascend the stairs of the Macron Stand, greeting Wrexham AFC personnel including coaches, medics, admins and more. The royal couple made their way to learn more about the ongoing development of the club with Strategic Advisor Shaun Harvey, chatting with contractors and architects on the job.

king charles, queen Camilla, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty

King Charles wrapped the stop with a visit to the 1864 Suite, connecting with Disabled Liaison Officer for Wrexham AFC, Kerry Evans and Power Chair participants. The monarch also took time to mingle with former Wrexham athletes, team partners and lifelong fans of the Welsh soccer club.

king charles, queen Camilla, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney
Christopher Furlong/Getty

Charles and Camilla seemed to be in good spirits during the outing, which came one day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all docuseries Harry & Meghan hit Netflix. In it, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about their lives before they met, love story, and stepping back as senior working royals.

Volume one of Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix. Volume two hits queues next Thursday, Dec. 15.

