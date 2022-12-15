King Charles and Queen Camilla Join Royals in Supporting Kate Middleton at Her Christmas Concert

The monarch was at Westminster Abbey for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, the Princess of Wales' second annual holiday concert

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 12:36 PM
Together at Christmas Carol service
King Charles III. Photo: Getty

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are ready for some holiday cheer.

The royal couple arrived at Westminster Abbey on Thursday for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, the second annual holiday concert organized by Kate Middleton.

King Charles and Queen Camilla looked cheerful despite the event taking place on the same day as the premiere of new episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix show, which expands on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's allegations of mistreatment within the family and the palace.

The Christmas concert was the cap on a busy day for King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75. Earlier in the day, the monarch held audiences at Buckingham Palace, and the couple also visited London Community Kitchen's facilities.

The festive holiday event brought together members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to "celebrate the joy that human connection can bring."

In a sweet surprise, Kate was joined by her and Prince William's two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. (The Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child, 4-year-old Prince Louis, didn't join the family outing.)

The Abbey Choir sang traditional carols alongside performances by guests including Craig David and Les Miserables star Samantha Barks, and a special duet from opera singer Alfie Boe and Spice Girl Melanie C. Readings were delivered by speakers including Prince William, Kristin Scott Thomas and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.

Together at Christmas Carol service
Royal family at Together at Christmas. Getty

This year's event also honored the Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at age 96.

"This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," Buckingham Palace previously said. "These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them."

For the first Christmas concert last year, the Princess of Wales showed her musical talents on the piano when she accompanied singer Tom Walker in a performance of "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

The concert was filmed and will air on ITV on Christmas Eve, narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Together at Christmas Carol service
Queen Camilla. Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

This holiday season, the royal family will continue with a beloved tradition: spending Christmas at Sandringham, the late Queen Elizabeth's country estate in Norfolk.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the royal family was separated for the past two Christmas holidays. In 2020, the Queen and Prince Philip spent the holiday at Windsor Castle apart from other family members. Queen Elizabeth was joined at Windsor Castle by Charles and Camilla last year after plans to return to Sandringham were scrapped due to rising cases of coronavirus.

Together at Christmas Carol service
Getty

Each Christmas Day, the royal family makes a trip to St. Mary Magdalene church for mass, where they also meet with members of the public gathered outside. They then head back to Sandringham to enjoy a traditional turkey feast.

This year, King Charles will record his first Christmas broadcast, which the family traditionally watches at 3 p.m. local time.

Related Articles
katherine princess of whales decorates christmas tree
Kate Middleton Adds 'Final Touches' to Christmas Tree Before Her Second Annual Holiday Concert
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton To Enjoy Carols With King Charles at Second Annual Royal Christmas Concert
Queen's Christmas Day broadcast
How Queen Elizabeth Was Honored at Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert (Including a Paddington Bear Nod!)
Kate Middleton Wows in Red Dress for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas Promo Credit---The-Royal-Foundation-of-The-Prince-and-Princess-of-Wales
Kate Middleton Wows in Red Dress for 'Royal Carols: Together at Christmas' Promo
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Beams in Burgundy as She Arrives to Host Second Annual Christmas Concert
Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Match in Jeans in Their Most Casual Family Christmas Card Yet
Together at Christmas Carol service
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Attend Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert — Matching Mom and Dad!
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince William, King Charles Not Expected to Comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix Series
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES Terms of Release - Copyright of the photograph belongs to Samir Hussein. Publications are asked to credit Samir Hussein. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photograph should be solely used from news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st January 2023 without prior permission from Buckingham Palace. Any questions relating to additional use of the photograph should be first directed to Buckingham Palace. In this handout provided by Buckingham Palace on December 11, 2022, the 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House, on December 11, 2022 in London, England. The photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on the 3rd September 2022 by Samir Hussein. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Share Their First Christmas Card of Reign — See the Photo They Chose
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Asks Public's Help Choosing a Final Song for Her Christmas Concert — with a Twitter Poll!
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Will Continue Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Tradition with the Royal Family
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Will Celebrate Christmas at Their New School
2M0JE2G King Charles III (left) during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 6, 2022.
Kate Middleton Has Another Tiara Moment (in a Headpiece Not Seen in Years!) for Palace Reception
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton to Host Second Annual Royal Christmas Concert — with Tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2L), and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) listen as Britain's King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit