King Charles and Queen Camilla Join Royals in Supporting Kate Middleton at Her Christmas Concert

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are ready for some holiday cheer.

The royal couple arrived at Westminster Abbey on Thursday for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, the second annual holiday concert organized by Kate Middleton.

King Charles and Queen Camilla looked cheerful despite the event taking place on the same day as the premiere of new episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix show, which expands on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's allegations of mistreatment within the family and the palace.

The Christmas concert was the cap on a busy day for King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75. Earlier in the day, the monarch held audiences at Buckingham Palace, and the couple also visited London Community Kitchen's facilities.

The festive holiday event brought together members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to "celebrate the joy that human connection can bring."

In a sweet surprise, Kate was joined by her and Prince William's two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. (The Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child, 4-year-old Prince Louis, didn't join the family outing.)

The Abbey Choir sang traditional carols alongside performances by guests including Craig David and Les Miserables star Samantha Barks, and a special duet from opera singer Alfie Boe and Spice Girl Melanie C. Readings were delivered by speakers including Prince William, Kristin Scott Thomas and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.

Royal family at Together at Christmas. Getty

This year's event also honored the Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at age 96.

"This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," Buckingham Palace previously said. "These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them."

For the first Christmas concert last year, the Princess of Wales showed her musical talents on the piano when she accompanied singer Tom Walker in a performance of "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

The concert was filmed and will air on ITV on Christmas Eve, narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Queen Camilla. Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

This holiday season, the royal family will continue with a beloved tradition: spending Christmas at Sandringham, the late Queen Elizabeth's country estate in Norfolk.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the royal family was separated for the past two Christmas holidays. In 2020, the Queen and Prince Philip spent the holiday at Windsor Castle apart from other family members. Queen Elizabeth was joined at Windsor Castle by Charles and Camilla last year after plans to return to Sandringham were scrapped due to rising cases of coronavirus.

Getty

Each Christmas Day, the royal family makes a trip to St. Mary Magdalene church for mass, where they also meet with members of the public gathered outside. They then head back to Sandringham to enjoy a traditional turkey feast.

This year, King Charles will record his first Christmas broadcast, which the family traditionally watches at 3 p.m. local time.